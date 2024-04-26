Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee to Face Angel and Berto on Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Rey Mysterio is set to compete on the April 26 episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE has scheduled a match between Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee against Angel and Berto from Legado del Fantasma for Friday.

WWE's official website released the following statement:

Following an unexplained attack on Dragon Lee that prevented his tag team match with Rey Mysterio against Santos Escobar and "Dirty" Dom Mysterio at WrestleMania, Legado del Fantasma has repeatedly denied any involvement. With rumors still circulating, Lee is back in the ring tonight, partnering with The Master of the 619 to take on Angel & Berto.

WWE also revealed that updates on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga's next steps will be provided after their recent altercation with Kevin Owens on April 19.

The latest event lineup includes:

- Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Angel & Berto

- Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles to sign their contract for the Undisputed WWE Championship match at WWE Backlash

- Developments on what’s next for Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga

- The start of the WWE Draft

- An appearance by CM Punk