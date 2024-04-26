Dax Harwood Suffers Concussion at AEW Dynasty

Dax Harwood of FTR reportedly sustained a concussion in a ladder match against the Young Bucks at AEW Dynasty last Sunday, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Details about the timing and specifics of the injury remain unclear.
Following the incident, both Harwood and his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, were absent from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite and have not been scheduled for the upcoming Collision or Rampage events this weekend.
