Tag Team Match Announced Foe Tomorrow's AEW Collision

Posted By: WNS on Apr 26, 2024

A tag team match featuring The Acclaimed against the Grizzled Young Veterans is set for tomorrow's AEW Collision. James Drake and Zack Gibson are slated to make their AEW debuts at this event, where they'll face the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. The official lineup for the night includes:

- AEW World Trios Championship: Bang Bang Gang (c) vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight

- Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

- The Acclaimed vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

- Swerve Strickland to open the show

Tags: #aew #collison

