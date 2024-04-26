Tag Team Match Announced Foe Tomorrow's AEW Collision

A tag team match featuring The Acclaimed against the Grizzled Young Veterans is set for tomorrow's AEW Collision. James Drake and Zack Gibson are slated to make their AEW debuts at this event, where they'll face the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. The official lineup for the night includes:
- AEW World Trios Championship: Bang Bang Gang (c) vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight
- Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay
- The Acclaimed vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
- Swerve Strickland to open the show
#AEWCollision TOMORROW NIGHT after the NBA on TNT#theAcclaimed vs #GrizzledYoungVets— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 26, 2024
The world traveled @ZackGibsonGYV + @JamesDrakePro issued a challenge to and it was accepted by one of AEW's top teams former World Tag Team + Trios Champs, @PlatinumMax + @Bowens_Official! https://t.co/Ae76LwiOU6 pic.twitter.com/e6PU0DLriS
