AEW Star Sustained An Injury On Dynamite

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, following the Dynasty pay-per-view, featured a packed lineup including IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley defending against Powerhouse Hobbs, and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland facing Kyle Fletcher in a title eliminator. Other highlights included Anna Jay versus Mina Shirakawa and Willow Nightingale’s TBS Championship celebration.

The episode also sparked discussions due to a dramatic moment where The Elite attacked AEW President Tony Khan. Additionally, an injury occurred during the event.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live disclosed on Thursday that Hobbs suffered a real knee injury. He explained, "I want to start by wishing the best to [Powerhouse] Hobbs. If you watched the show last night, that was not a worked knee injury. He went for a high cross or something and smashed into the turnbuckles and injured his knee. He could barely walk, and he hopped his way back into the ring, hopped into like two spots, and got choked out. There was more they were going to do. So, if you note, there was going to be an overrun…The Hobbs match was obviously supposed to go longer than it did. We don't know the extent of his knee injury yet, except that it is real. Hopefully, it is not bad. All the best to Hobbs as he figures out this knee injury.”