AEW Confirms Grizzled Young Veterans' Debut at April 27th Collision Event

James Drake and Zack Gibson, formerly known as the Grizzled Young Veterans in WWE NXT, are set to make their AEW debut.

They will compete in their first AEW match on the April 27th edition of Collision. The duo previously held the NXT U.K. tag team championship.

AEW announced this update along with other scheduled matches for Collision, which include Bullet Club Gold versus Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Unified World Trios Championship, Toni Storm versus Anna Jay, and an appearance by new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.