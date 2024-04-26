Tony Khan Wears Neck Brace at NFL Draft After AEW On-Air Assault

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony Khan was spotted wearing a neck brace at the 2024 NFL Draft, following an attack by The Elite on AEW TV.

The incident occurred during the closing moments of last night’s AEW Dynamite episode, where Jack Perry and The Young Bucks targeted Khan. Perry struck Khan, and The Bucks executed a TK Driver on him. The NFL Network referenced the assault during their draft broadcast.