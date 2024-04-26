WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tony Khan Wears Neck Brace at NFL Draft After AEW On-Air Assault

Posted By: WNS on Apr 26, 2024

Tony Khan Wears Neck Brace at NFL Draft After AEW On-Air Assault

Tony Khan was spotted wearing a neck brace at the 2024 NFL Draft, following an attack by The Elite on AEW TV.

The incident occurred during the closing moments of last night’s AEW Dynamite episode, where Jack Perry and The Young Bucks targeted Khan. Perry struck Khan, and The Bucks executed a TK Driver on him. The NFL Network referenced the assault during their draft broadcast.

AEW Dynamite Ratings Dip Following Dynast PPV

The latest viewership figures for AEW Dynamite on TBS from April 24th have been reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The show [...]

— WNS Apr 26, 2024 08:56AM


Tags: #aew #tony khan #nfl #nfl draft

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87345/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π