AEW Dynamite Ratings Dip Following Dynast PPV

The latest viewership figures for AEW Dynamite on TBS from April 24th have been reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The show attracted 683,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a decrease from the previous week’s 762,000 viewers and 0.26 rating.
This episode followed the inaugural Dynast pay-per-view and featured notable matches including Jon Moxley versus Powerhouse Hobbs, a Sudden Death Gauntlet for the AEW International Championship contender spot, Mercedes Moné against the new TBS Champion Willow, and a confrontation involving The Elite, Jack Perry, and AEW President Tony Khan.
