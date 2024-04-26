AEW Dynamite Ratings Dip Following Dynast PPV

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The latest viewership figures for AEW Dynamite on TBS from April 24th have been reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The show attracted 683,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic, a decrease from the previous week’s 762,000 viewers and 0.26 rating.

This episode followed the inaugural Dynast pay-per-view and featured notable matches including Jon Moxley versus Powerhouse Hobbs, a Sudden Death Gauntlet for the AEW International Championship contender spot, Mercedes Moné against the new TBS Champion Willow, and a confrontation involving The Elite, Jack Perry, and AEW President Tony Khan.