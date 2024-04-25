Jim Ross Explains Why Tony Khan Re-Signed Him To AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony Khan has rehired Jim Ross for commentary roles at AEW pay-per-view events.

Although his main focus will be on pay-per-views, Ross expressed in his "Grilling J.R." podcast that he may occasionally appear on AEW's weekly TV shows. During the podcast, co-host Conrad Thompson asked Ross about his thoughts on AEW's monthly pay-per-view schedule. Ross responded positively, noting the ample time it provides for creative planning from both talent and administration perspectives. He described the monthly schedule as beneficial for building storylines, considering today's fast-paced environment.

Ross explained that his primary role involves working on the monthly pay-per-view events, which suits him personally. He also hinted at the possibility of additional roles, suggesting he might commentate on special episodes of AEW Collision, particularly the final episode before a pay-per-view, known as the "go-home" show.

Reflecting on his long career and current opportunities, Ross, who is 72 years old, shared his enthusiasm for his work and the anticipation he feels leading up to each event. He jokingly referred to himself and his colleagues as "old carny types," always looking to secure more work.