Ex-WWE Tag Team Duo Unveils New Wrestling Promotion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE wrestlers James Drake and Zack Gibson, known as the Grizzled Young Veterans, recently announced the launch of a new wrestling promotion called Burning Heart Pro Wrestling. The announcement was made via Twitter.

James Drake stated, "Today is our privilege to announce the arrival of Burning Heart Pro Wrestling, a new international wrestling promotion run by a committee of top international wrestlers."

Zack Gibson added, "It is my pleasure to announce that the first show will take place in my hometown on the 25th of June at the Liverpool Olympia, a venue rich in history that has seen its fair share of blood, sweat, and tears. In a city with unrivaled heart, what better place for a company called Burning Heart to show the world exactly what they are about—pro wrestling from the heart."

Drake also mentioned, "Get your tickets this Monday at 10 am GMT or BurningHeartWrestling.com."

Gibson shared his excitement about the event, "This is the first time we’ve been back in Liverpool in over five years, so you know that we’re bringing our best, and you know that we’re coming for a fight."

Drake concluded, "So remember this June 21 at Liverpool Olympia when you see the GYV coming, grit your teeth."