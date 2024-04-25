Behind-the-Scenes Update: Tony Khan's Commitment to Portraying Aftermath of The Elite's Attack on AEW Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW President Tony Khan is convincingly portraying the effects of a recent shocking attack by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks, as reported by Fightful Select.

The incident occurred during the post-show of the April 24, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Even after the broadcast ended, Khan continued to act out his injuries, with his father, Shahid Khan, appearing visibly alarmed and concerned for his son’s wellbeing as Tony remained unresponsive in the ring.

The incident has continued to be a topic of discussion backstage, with other wrestlers speculating whether Khan will maintain this portrayal and wear his neck brace during the upcoming NFL Draft. Meanwhile, AEW has already filmed the next episode of AEW Rampage, featuring a Parking Lot Brawl between Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta, where Khan was seen wearing a neck brace on set.