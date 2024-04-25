Triple H Open to Discussion as London Mayor Vows to Bring First WrestleMania to the City

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

For many years, WWE fans have advocated for WrestleMania, the company's premiere event, to be hosted in the UK, citing a strong local fanbase.

At the last big WWE event held in London, Money in the Bank, John Cena engaged in a memorable segment with Grayson Waller, where Cena performed his signature move, the Attitude Adjustment, on Waller. Cena emphasized his desire to see WrestleMania take place in London during a passionate in-ring promo.

WWE has adopted a strategy of inviting cities to bid for hosting rights to major events like WrestleMania, which significantly boost the local economy. The company is also shifting its focus towards international growth, planning to host most Premium Live Events (PLEs) abroad while keeping its major events in the United States.

According to MyLondon, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has expressed his commitment to bid for WrestleMania if he wins reelection, aiming to affirm London's status as the global sports capital and host the first international WrestleMania.

The date and venue for the next WrestleMania remain undecided.