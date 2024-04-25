Jimmy Uso Reportedly Sidelined With Injury

The upcoming WWE Draft is approaching with SmackDown making its selections this Friday and Raw following suit next Monday. The final rosters will be confirmed by May 6. While most WWE superstars are up for grabs, Jimmy Uso will not be drafted due to an injury.
According to Fightful Select, Uso's specific injury and return timeline are not disclosed, prompting WWE to classify him as a "free agent" temporarily.
Uso last competed at WrestleMania 40, losing to his brother, Jey Uso.
WNS wishes Jimmy all the best with his recovery.
