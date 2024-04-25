WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jimmy Uso Reportedly Sidelined With Injury

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 25, 2024

Jimmy Uso Reportedly Sidelined With Injury

The upcoming WWE Draft is approaching with SmackDown making its selections this Friday and Raw following suit next Monday. The final rosters will be confirmed by May 6. While most WWE superstars are up for grabs, Jimmy Uso will not be drafted due to an injury.

According to Fightful Select, Uso's specific injury and return timeline are not disclosed, prompting WWE to classify him as a "free agent" temporarily.

Uso last competed at WrestleMania 40, losing to his brother, Jey Uso.

WNS wishes Jimmy all the best with his recovery.

Janel Grant Challenges Vince McMahon's Arbitration

Janel Grant has countered Vince McMahon’s recent legal maneuvers. After Vince McMahon and his attorneys filed a motion to compel arbi [...]

— WrestlingNewsSource.com Apr 25, 2024 02:46AM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #jimmy uso

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87331/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π