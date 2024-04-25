Jack Perry and The Elite Attack Tony Khan

A major segment concluded Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode.
During the show, it was revealed that Jack Perry would meet Tony Khan face-to-face, marking Perry's first TV appearance since summer 2023. In this segment, Perry requested reinstatement following his suspension related to an incident with CM Punk at All In, expressing a desire to "change the world together" with Khan. After a handshake, Perry unexpectedly attacked Khan with a microphone to the abdomen.
The Elite (comprising the Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada) quickly intervened, initially appearing to aid Khan. However, this turned out to be a deception as the Bucks then executed a Meltzer Driver on Khan, causing him to dramatically portray the impact. This led to security, referees, and other wrestlers rushing into the ring to attend to Khan.
Jack Perry is back in front of a live Dynamite crowd to handle some business with #AEW CEO Tony Khan!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@boy_myth_legend | @TonyKhan pic.twitter.com/Qb2KleW6DF
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING HERE?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@boy_myth_legend | @TonyKhan | @YoungBucks | @RainmakerXOkada pic.twitter.com/Dv2BeH0jsO
Shahid Khad just ran out to the ring to check on his son Tony???— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 25, 2024
THIS IS GETTING TOO REAL NOW. LMFAOOOOOO. pic.twitter.com/D1pu2oNjXC
