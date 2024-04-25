WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jack Perry and The Elite Attack Tony Khan

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 25, 2024

Jack Perry and The Elite Attack Tony Khan

A major segment concluded Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode.

During the show, it was revealed that Jack Perry would meet Tony Khan face-to-face, marking Perry's first TV appearance since summer 2023. In this segment, Perry requested reinstatement following his suspension related to an incident with CM Punk at All In, expressing a desire to "change the world together" with Khan. After a handshake, Perry unexpectedly attacked Khan with a microphone to the abdomen.

The Elite (comprising the Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada) quickly intervened, initially appearing to aid Khan. However, this turned out to be a deception as the Bucks then executed a Meltzer Driver on Khan, causing him to dramatically portray the impact. This led to security, referees, and other wrestlers rushing into the ring to attend to Khan.


Tags: #aew #dynamite #tony khan #shad khan #jack perry #the elite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87329/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π