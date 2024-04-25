Jack Perry and The Elite Attack Tony Khan

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A major segment concluded Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode.

During the show, it was revealed that Jack Perry would meet Tony Khan face-to-face, marking Perry's first TV appearance since summer 2023. In this segment, Perry requested reinstatement following his suspension related to an incident with CM Punk at All In, expressing a desire to "change the world together" with Khan. After a handshake, Perry unexpectedly attacked Khan with a microphone to the abdomen.

The Elite (comprising the Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada) quickly intervened, initially appearing to aid Khan. However, this turned out to be a deception as the Bucks then executed a Meltzer Driver on Khan, causing him to dramatically portray the impact. This led to security, referees, and other wrestlers rushing into the ring to attend to Khan.

