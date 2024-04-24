Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/24/2024)

We start off with a cold open, as "earlier today" footage is shown of Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks arriving to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. for tonight's show. Another car pulls up and we see Jack Perry pop out. Security tries to stop him from coming in, but The Young Bucks insist and in they go.

Chuck Taylor Must Choose Best Friend: Orange Cassidy Or Trent Beretta

Inside Daily's Place, the theme for Orange Cassidy hits but no one comes out. Eventually we see the "Freshly Squeezed" one fly out of the entrance tunnel. Trent Beretta comes out after him and is beating him down all the way to the ring as the Jacksonville crowd boos. He gets on the mic and says, "Chuck, it's time. Please, get out here."

Out comes a dejected-looking Chuck Taylor to join Trent in the ring while Orange is laid out. He talks about how they've spent five years hugging this narcissistic piece of sh*t, who was originally supposed to be their mascot when they came in, but instead they ended up being his puppets. Chuck tells Trent he always thought he was a piece of sh*t and knocks him out of the ring. He challenges Trent to a parking lot brawl.

AEW World Championship Eliminator

Swerve Strickland (C) vs. Kyle Fletcher

We shoot to Jon Moxley somewhere in the back with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship belt draped over his shoulder. He addresses Powerhouse Hobbs and talks about how tonight he's gonna march through the mud, the fire and arrows to prove he's willing to do what it takes to be atop the pro wrestling world as the IWGP champion.

Back inside Daily's Place, the theme for the brand new AEW World Heavyweight Champion Swerve Strickland hits and out comes Prince Nana. He leads the entrance of the new champ, as always, by doing his goofy-ass(ed) hilarious dance. The two head to the ring together as fans pop and loudly chant "Who's House?!" "Swerve's House!"

He settles in the ring and out comes his opponent, ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family. Don Callis joins the gang on special guest commentary for our opening title eliminator match. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Swerve dominates the early action, but Fletcher starts to take over on the floor at ringside.

Swerve takes back over and stands on the ring apron outside of the ring ropes, mean-mugging as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, after some more tough back-and-forth action, we see Strickland finish this one off with a pin fall for the victory.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Thunder Rosa, Deonna Purrazzo Pull-Apart

After the match, we head backstage where we see Renee Paquette standing by with former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa. She asks her about coming up short in her attempt to capture the AEW Women's World Championship.

She brings up the loss to reigning title-holder "Timeless" Toni Storm at this past Sunday's AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view, as well as Deonna Purrazzo's involvement. Purrazzo ends up entering the picture and the two get into a shoving match as we shift gears and head back into another commercial break.

Anna Jay vs. Mina Shirakawa

When we return from the commercials, we see highlights from the Match of the Year candidate in the "Dream Match" between "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay and "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson from this past Sunday's AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view in St. Louis, MO.

From there, we return inside Daily's Place where Anna Jay makes her way down to the ring. Her opponent, Mina Shirakawa, is also out there and now the bell sounds to get this one-on-one women's contest under way. After some early back-and-forth action, we see Jay settle into the offensive lead as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the mid-match advertising time out, we see Jay still controlling the action, but not for long as Mina comes alive and lets out a war cry before grabbing Jay's arm and leaping off the top-rope with a big knee to the grill. Jay fights back moments later and nearly scores the pin.

We see Mariah May at ringside cheering Mina on as she takes back over and slaps on a figure-four leg lock. Jay makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Mina comes off the top-rope with a missile drop kick and then an enzugiri for another near fall attempt. Mina goes for the Glamorous-Driver but Anna reverses and slaps on the Queenslayer.

Mina fades but rolls over to cover Anna, surprising her with the pin for the win. Mariah May celebrates with Mina with champagne after the match. Anna Jay spoils the party, attacking both from behind. She slaps the Queenslayer on May and then the theme for "Timeless" Toni Storm hits and out runs the AEW Women's World Champion to make the save.

This runs off Anna, but then the theme for Serena Deeb hits. She makes her way out and picks up Toni Storm's shoes on the entrance aisle and sits down next to her women's title belt. She cuts a promo into the camera off-mic as he music plays over her in the background. We head to another commercial break after this.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

Mercedes Mone Crashes Willow Nightingale's TBS Title Celebration

Back from the break, we see the ring decked out for the TBS Women's Championship Celebration of new title-holder Willow Nightingale, who defeated The House of Black's Julia Hart to capture the belt this past Sunday night at AEW Dynasty 2024. She heads to the ring with Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander.

She talks about her journey to AEW, being in the crowd at Daily's Place, to having her "is #AllElite" graphic appear on the screen at Daily's Place to announce her AEW signing, to her standing here tonight as the new face of TBS. As she continues to talk, the theme for Mercedes Mone hits and out comes "The CEO."

Willow tells her this is the fourth time she's interrupted her. Mone assures her she's only out here to congratulate her. They end up talking about their match for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship in the past, which led to Mone's injury that kept her on the sidelines for a large chunk of time and whether Willow purposely injured her in that bout.

They continue to bicker back-and-forth and promote their showdown for the TBS Women's Championship at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada. As Mone goes to walk off, Kris yanks her by the arm to turn her around. Mone quickly turns and slaps Willow, thinking it was her, and they are pulled apart to end the segment.

Tony Khan To Meet With Jack Perry Live In The Ring Tonight

Backstage, Alex Marvez is standing outside of the office of Tony Khan. Out comes The Elite trio of Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks, with Jack Perry. He asks them one-by-one if Jack Perry has been reinstated in AEW. They all ignore him except for Matthew Jackson, who tells him that Tony Khan has agreed to meet with Jack Perry in the ring live tonight.

AEW International Championship Eliminator Casino Gauntlet

Dante Martin vs. Jay White vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer vs. Kyle O'Reilly

They lock up and White backs Martin into the corner. Martin gets free, and then exchange waist-locks. White turns it into a side-headlock, then a wrist-lock, but Martin gets free. White delivers a few chops into the corner and sends Martin across, but Martin dodges and delivers an enzuigiri. Martin drops White with a hurricanrana and follows with a dropkick.

Martin goes for the cover, but White kicks out and rolls to the floor. Martin comes over the top, but White dodges and delivers a few chops. Martin comes back with a knee strike and gets White back into the ring. Martin goes for a shot, but White dumps him to the outside, and then Penta El Zero Miedo enters the match. Penta delivers a shot to White and takes him down with a cross-body.

Penta follows with a Slingblade to both White and Martin, and then kicks Martin into the corner. Penta follows with a thrust kick and slams him down as the show heads to a commercial. When we return, we see the match still in progress, as well as the introduction of yet another competitor in this Casino Gauntlet. Dante delivers shots to Penta as Kyle O’Reilly enters the match.

O’Reilly delivers kicks to Penta and Martin, and then delivers elbow strikes to White. O’Reilly works over the arms of the other three men, and then causes Martin to clothesline Penta. O’Reilly delivers a knee strike to Martin and then delivers shots and strikes to White. O’Reilly applies a heel hook to White, but White makes it to the ropes as Will Ospreay enters the match.

Ospreay and O’Reilly get face-to-face and exchange elbow strikes. Ospreay kicks O’Reilly in the face and drops him with a springboard elbow strike. White comes back in and backs Ospreay into the corner. White delivers chops, but Ospreay comes back with a chop of his own and sends White into the ropes. White ducks to the ring, and then Ospreay drops Martin with a Spanish Fly for a two count as Lance Archer enters the match.

"The Murderhawk Monster" does some hawk-style monstrous-murdering, throwing bodies all over the place and launching Ospreay onto a pile of bodies on the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head into another mid-match commercial break as this action-packed Casino Gauntlet to determine the next challenger for the AEW International Championship continues.

When we return from the break this time, we see Komander make his way out to join the fun. After he hits a series of trademark high spots, including putting Archer through two tables on the floor at ringside, Jay Lethal's theme hits and he enters the match. He and Ospreay have some crazy offensive sequences and then Ospreay and O'Reilly start to completely tear the house down en route to Ospreay getting the win.

After the match, we hear the familiar sounds of The Undisputed Kingdom theme music. Out comes the reigning AEW International Champion Roderick Strong. He stares down Ospreay in the ring as the commentators promote their match for the title at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view. After this, we head into another commercial break.

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender To AEW International Champion: Will Ospreay

FTW Champion "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho Comes To The Ring

As we settle back in from the commercial break, we hear the new theme music for Chris Jericho, who is now going by the name "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho. He emerges with the FTW Championship wrapped around his waist as we see his victory over HOOK from AEW Dynasty in split-screen highlights, including his post-match apologies to HOOK and Taz.

He settles into the ring with a big cheesy smile on his face and starts off, "Hey guys!" He says it's true that he's the new FTW Champion. He says he's changing the meaning of FTW to "For The World" Championship, "because this is for ... all ... of you!" He says "we win this together guys, thank you!"

Jericho says the entire wrestling world is buzzing about his FTW Championship victory and he says it's because he's doing God's work. He brings up Terry Funk telling him it's his responsibility to pass on his knowledge to the next generation of wrestlers.

He praises HOOK but says there are still lessons he needs to take from "The Learning Tree." He calls Taz and others that surround him "clowns." He says more importantly than that, he needs to listen to him when he says stay down. He says he forced him to hit him in the head with a baseball bat.

"The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho continues to gloat, but is cut off by the new theme music for Big Bill. One-half of the former AEW World Tag-Team Champions makes his way out to the ring. He says he's been in the back listening to him and he's only got one thing to say. "I need the guidance of 'The Learning Tree.'" The fans boo.

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Jon Moxley (C) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

It's main event (match) time!

But first, we shoot backstage for an interview where we see Don Callis, Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay. Ospreay and The Don Callis Family continue to seem to not exactly be on the same page. Regardless, Callis walks off saying Ospreay is going to win the AEW International Championship for the family at AEW Double Or Nothing. We then head into another commercial.

When we return from the break, we hear "Wild Thing" as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley makes his custom ring entrance through the crowd inside Daily's Place in AEW's headquarters of Jacksonville, Florida. He settles inside the ring for the first-ever defense of NJPW's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on AEW Dynamite.

The theme for Powerhouse Hobbs hits next and out comes The Don Callis Family member as Don Callis joins Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz on special guest commentary for the call of the final match of the evening here on the post-AEW Dynasty 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time television program. The bell sounds and off we go.

Moxley delivers a quick kick to Hobbs’ leg and goes for a rear choke. Hoobs turns it around and backs Moxley into the corner. Hobbs stomps Moxley down, and then delivers a back elbow. Moxley comes back with chops, but Hobbs delivers more shots into the corner. Moxley comes back with a German suplex, but Hobbs hops right up and slams Moxley with a belly-to-belly suplex.

Mox goes to the outside, but Hobbs follows him out. Moxley delivers a shot and slams Hobbs into the timekeeper’s table. Hobbs comes back and slams Moxley’s face into the barricade, but Moxley dodges a kick and sends Hobbs over the barricade with a kick. Moxley clubs Hobbs in the back and applies a side-headlock. Moxley delivers right hands and follows with elbow strikes.

Hobbs comes back with a shot and slams Moxley into a trash can. Hobbs chops Moxley against the barricade and clubs him in the back. Hobbs gets Moxley back to ringside and back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial. As we settle back in from the break, we see some back-and-forth action until Mox chokes Hobbs out for the win. Konosuke Takeshita calls out Mox afterwards.

Winner and STILL IWGP World Heavyweight Champion: Jon Moxley

AEW President Tony Khan Meets With Jack Perry Live In The Ring

It's main event (segment) time!

When we return from the break, Excalibur does his usual show-end speed-read through the updated lineups for upcoming AEW programming, including the Saturday double-header of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage this week, as well as next week's AEW Dynamite and the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view.

From there, Tony Schiavone is in the ring and he introduces the one-and-only Jack Perry. Out comes "The Scapegoat" himself to the ring. He gets on the mic and the fans break out in a super loud chant. He talks about some of the best moments of his career being in Jacksonville and then asks for Tony Khan to come out so they can address some things live right now.

The AEW President emerges and out comes Tony Khan to join Jack Perry in the ring. Perry talks about how it's been five years since they first started this and he was one of the pillars of AEW, a company that has gone on to change the world. He says he and Khan haven't always seen eye to eye but from the bottom of his heart, he swears to God the only thing he wants is what's best for AEW.

Perry asks Khan to shake his hand, forgive him and lets continue to make more memories together in AEW. Khan does a big dramatic handshake and then raises Perry's hand. They do a circle to face each side of the crowd, but then Perry decks Khan with a big punch. Out comes The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada looking confused. They say something to Perry off-mic.

The Bucks help Khan up, or so it seems. They end up stopping and teasing an EVP Trigger but instead, Jackson hoists him upside down and they hit a Meltzer-Driver off the ropes, spiking the boss-man dome-first into the mat as his Jacksonville public boos. The Elite, with Jack Perry, stand tall as security and officials rush to the scene and yell at them.

The Elite heads to the back as wrestlers, and even Tony Khan's father, come out to check on him as he remains laid out in the ring as the commentators stay dead silence. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!