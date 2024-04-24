WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Best Friends Are No More, Taylor Challenges Beretta

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 24, 2024

The Best Friends Are No More, Taylor Challenges Beretta

To open tonight’s return to Daily’s Place for All Elite Wrestling, an entrance from Orange Cassidy was immediately interrupted.

Cassidy was instead battered to the ring by former friend Trent Beretta who had issued an ultimatum to fellow Best Friend, Chuck Taylor.

With Beretta having previously demanded Taylor clarify his allegiance, he seemed to get his answer as Taylor eventually appeared.

Source: wrestlezone.com
Tags: #aew #dynamite #orangecassidy #chucktaylor #trentberetta

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87327/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π