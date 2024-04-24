The Best Friends Are No More, Taylor Challenges Beretta

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

To open tonight’s return to Daily’s Place for All Elite Wrestling, an entrance from Orange Cassidy was immediately interrupted.

Cassidy was instead battered to the ring by former friend Trent Beretta who had issued an ultimatum to fellow Best Friend, Chuck Taylor.

With Beretta having previously demanded Taylor clarify his allegiance, he seemed to get his answer as Taylor eventually appeared.