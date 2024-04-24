The Undertaker Agrees with Triple H on Why WCW Stars Faced Challenges in WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently discussed a variety of topics on his Six Feet Under podcast, including a comment made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque regarding the difficulties WCW stars faced transitioning into WWE.

The Undertaker stated, “Somebody asked Triple H a question about other talent coming in from other places and it's so true but I never heard anybody really say it, there was a lot of times where guys came in from WCW and were big stars in WCW. Not such big stars when they got to WWE … you have to work within that WWE frame of mind and that’s the thing that he was trying to say was just because you were a big star there or a big star here, doesn’t mean you’re going to fit into the system.”

Addressing the notion that WWE suppresses established talent from other companies, The Undertaker commented, “That’s what most smart marks they don’t get … It’s the stupidest thing you’ve ever heard. Why would you even waste anyone’s time just to bring them in, to hold them down. It’s absolutely ridiculous, it’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. You don’t bring people in to hold them down, you bring people in to make your product better.”

The full podcast can be viewed in the video below.