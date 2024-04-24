WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jey Uso Opens Up About WWE Wrestlemania 40 Match Challenges

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Apr 24, 2024

In a discussion on Gorilla Position, Jey Uso reflected on his Wrestlemania 40 match with his brother Jimmy, addressing the time constraints they faced. He expressed a mix of disappointment and satisfaction, stating, “I kind of feel like we did let the people down. I wanted to go out there and have a straight up banger, too. I wanted to do the wrestling part, but make sure the emotion part was there. It was just a time issue, Uce. You just have to play your position on the team. That’s what happened. I’m still happy. I got a singles match on WrestleMania with my brother. That’s a big picture. I’m always going to have me and him with the face off at WrestleMania. I’m going to frame a picture. It’s marked off my box. I just wish we could have gone HAM the way I know we can. Sure, oh yeah. ‘Yo, they went over this many minutes. Sorry, Uce.’ ‘It’s all good.’ Just go out there and handle business.”


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia #jey uso #jimmy uso

