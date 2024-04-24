Jey Uso Opens Up About WWE Wrestlemania 40 Match Challenges

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a discussion on Gorilla Position, Jey Uso reflected on his Wrestlemania 40 match with his brother Jimmy, addressing the time constraints they faced. He expressed a mix of disappointment and satisfaction, stating, “I kind of feel like we did let the people down. I wanted to go out there and have a straight up banger, too. I wanted to do the wrestling part, but make sure the emotion part was there. It was just a time issue, Uce. You just have to play your position on the team. That’s what happened. I’m still happy. I got a singles match on WrestleMania with my brother. That’s a big picture. I’m always going to have me and him with the face off at WrestleMania. I’m going to frame a picture. It’s marked off my box. I just wish we could have gone HAM the way I know we can. Sure, oh yeah. ‘Yo, they went over this many minutes. Sorry, Uce.’ ‘It’s all good.’ Just go out there and handle business.”