Trick Williams Discusses Winning WWE NXT World Championship at Spring Breakin'

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

rick Williams claimed victory at WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2024, held at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, where he defeated Ilja Dragunov to win the WWE NXT World Championship. Williams' win concluded the first night of the event with a vibrant celebration amidst one of the most enthusiastic crowds in recent WWE NXT history.

In a post-match comment, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque praised Williams' achievement. "Congratulations to Trick Williams on a hard-fought match, and a well-deserved victory, against one of WWE NXT’s toughest in Ilja Dragunov," he shared on X. "The era of Trick Williams is looking bright."

In a heartfelt digital exclusive interview following the event, Williams expressed the significance of his win. "Man, it means the world to me, man. I've been fighting a long time for this. This is a testament of that hard work. I've been fighting for this," he stated. He also touched on his personal struggles, including his mother's health battle, underscoring his resilience and dedication. "I come from fighters," Williams continued. "I’ve been fighting my whole life. My momma’s fighting right now, she’s in the hospital. My brother’s been fighting for a long time. It’s all good. So I did this, it’s bigger than me. It’s not just for me. It’s for everybody, the people who love me, the people that have been having my back for a long time. They’ve taught me how to fight, and I’m gonna keep fighting. I’m never gonna stop fighting. Believe that. NXT, we in good hands, baby. Believe that."

Additionally, WWE has made the full Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov title match available on their official YouTube channel, following their approach with the WWE Women’s World Championship Battle Royal from this week’s Raw.