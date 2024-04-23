WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paige VanZant Exits AEW, Shifts Away from Wrestling Career

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2024

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is no longer with AEW, despite being listed on the company's roster page. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, VanZant has chosen to step away from wrestling. "If she wanted to be a wrestler, she’d still be there," Meltzer noted.

VanZant, who joined AEW in March 2022, made her debut at Double or Nothing, teaming up with Men of the Year to secure a victory. Her involvement in wrestling dwindled after addressing a foot injury in December 2022, and despite some initial plans to return to training in May 2023, her wrestling activities have since halted.

Tags: #aew #ufc #paige vanzant

