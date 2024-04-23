WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Will Ospreay Comments on Audience Response to His Match Against Bryan Danielson

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2024

Will Ospreay Comments on Audience Response to His Match Against Bryan Danielson

During the 2024 AEW Dynasty PPV event, Will Ospreay emerged victorious over Bryan Danielson. Ospreay later shared his thoughts on Twitter/X about the enthusiastic response from the audience:

“I wish you guys could see my point of view. I could’ve stood opposite someone that I look up to and idolise and you guys could’ve just been silent. Instead you gave us this type of reaction & respect before we even did anything. I’ve never truly felt before. In return we have to give you nothing short of our best.

It took so much of me to leave Japan to fully commit to America and a lot of it is anxiety. But this felt like you left the key under the mat and welcomed me into your home. I can’t begin to tell you all the gratitude I feel towards the fans, roster, crew & Tony to be apart of this.

Next up: Double Or Nothing !!”


Tags: #aew #will ospreay

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87307/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π