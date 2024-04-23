Will Ospreay Comments on Audience Response to His Match Against Bryan Danielson

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the 2024 AEW Dynasty PPV event, Will Ospreay emerged victorious over Bryan Danielson. Ospreay later shared his thoughts on Twitter/X about the enthusiastic response from the audience:

“I wish you guys could see my point of view. I could’ve stood opposite someone that I look up to and idolise and you guys could’ve just been silent. Instead you gave us this type of reaction & respect before we even did anything. I’ve never truly felt before. In return we have to give you nothing short of our best.

It took so much of me to leave Japan to fully commit to America and a lot of it is anxiety. But this felt like you left the key under the mat and welcomed me into your home. I can’t begin to tell you all the gratitude I feel towards the fans, roster, crew & Tony to be apart of this.

Next up: Double Or Nothing !!”