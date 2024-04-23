WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2024

AEW Set To Sign More Free Agents This Summer

AEW is working to secure a new TV deal by year's end as their current agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery is set to expire. The wrestling promotion has been active in the talent market, securing notable wrestlers like Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, and Kazuchika Okada.

Despite recently letting go of some talent, AEW continues to scout for new signings. According to Fightful Select, AEW is eyeing potential free agents this summer, with Finn Balor being a recent interest before he renewed his WWE contract.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio emphasized that AEW remains active in pursuing free agents. "AEW is looking at people whose contracts are up. It's not certain if they'll secure anyone, but they are definitely in the hunt. Even after making significant investments in talent like Okada, Ospreay, and Mone, they are still looking to bring in more," Meltzer said.

