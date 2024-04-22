WWE Raw Results (4/22/24)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, April 22, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11 pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (4/22/2024)

The show kicks off with Pat McAfee and Michael Cole in the ring hyping the Women's Battle Royal main event for tonight, which will see a brand new WWE Women's World Champion crowned. We are shown footage of Rhea Ripley vacating the title last week and a shot of Liv Morgan arriving to the building.

"Main Event" Jey Uso & Damian Priest Talk WWE Backlash: France

"Main Event" Jey Uso's theme hits and out comes the number one contender to WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. He talks about being just two weeks away from his big title opportunity. As he continues to talk, the theme for Damian Priest cuts him off and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

He tells Uso his new style with "YEET!" and "Main Event" Jey Uso and all that looks good on him. He goes on to talk about a time that Uso beat his ass bad at a live event years ago and how he told him afterwards that he earned his respect. He says they spoke about how they're the future. He says they were half right, because he's the future.

Priest tells Uso it's okay though, because he gets to be the first of many that "the machine is going to feed to me" to build me up to the next big star. As the talk continues, Uso super kicks the champ in front of JD McDonagh.

World Tag-Team Championships

Awesome Truth (C) vs. DIY

Backstage, we see GUNTHER, Chad Gable and Sami Zayn both arriving to the building today for this week's show. Back inside the arena, the theme for DIY hits and out comes the duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for our first match of the evening. As they settle in the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a video package for this year's King and Queen of the Ring coming up and then we return back inside the arena. R-Truth's theme hits and out comes World Tag-Team Champions Awesome Truth to make their latest title defense. The Miz and R-Truth rap to the ring and then the bell sounds and off we go.

Gargano and Truth kick things off for their respective teams. We see Truth start off well, but Gargano keeps it competitive. Ciampa and Miz tag in and we see the DIY duo pull into the early offensive lead. Miz finally gets to the corner to make the tag. Truth takes the hot tag and comes off the ropes with a big shoulder tackle.

He does John Cena's comeback spots, but walks into a super kick from Gargano. Ciampa follows up with a pedigree and immediately goes for the cover, yet somehow Truth still managed to kick out at the count of two. Gargano dives to the floor to take out Miz as Truth rolls up Ciampa for a close two count of his own. Moments later, Awesome Truth hits a Truth Crushing Finale for the win.

Winners and STILL World Tag-Team Champions: Awesome Truth

Damian Priest Is Growing Frustrated With The Judgment Day

Backstage we see Damian Priest scolding JD McDonagh for failing to have his back the last two weeks in a row. Up comes Dominik Mysterio who asks if it's cool that Santos Escobar replaces him and joins McDonagh in the tag-team match tonight. Dom-Dom says he covered all this with Adam Pearce already. Priest tells McDonagh to stay out of his business.

GUNTHER Declares For 2024 King Of The Ring

We see a shot of GUNTHER and Imperium walking backstage as we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see a video package for the NXT Battleground at UFC Apex announcement from earlier today. Back live, we see GUNTHER and Imperium make their way out to the ring.

He talks about his iconic Intercontinental title reign and thanks Sami Zayn. He says he's no longer the hunted, he's the hunter. He says it's a new era and declares himself for the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. After that, he says it'll be up to him to decide which championship he wants to take.

Imperium vs. New Day

After GUNTHER wraps up, the theme for Imperium hits to end the segment. The music gets cut off and the theme for The New Day hits. Out comes Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Woods calls GUNTHER a pretender to his former throne. He declares for the 2024 King of the Ring as well. We head to a pre-match break before the two teams get ready for tag-team action.

When we return from the break, the bell sounds and we get this one officially off-and-running. We see some typical back-and-forth action and as The New Day pops the crowd and takes over, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see GUNTHER growing frustrated at ringside as New Day works their way to victory.

Once the match wraps up, The New Day celebrate the victory as GUNTHER blows his stack at ringside, smashing the chair he was sitting on. Meanwhile, Ludwig Kaiser ends up going completely and totally ballistic, beating down longtime Imperium partner Giovanni Vinci in very, very vicious fashion. The camera follows him backstage and he tells GUNTHER he told him he'd get it done. GUNTHER smiles. We head to another break.

Winners: New Day

Drew McIntyre Declares For 2024 King Of The Ring

We see a live shot of Drew McIntyre walking backstage as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee inform us that we will hear from him next. On that note, we head into another commercial break. When we return, "The Scottish Warrior" heads to the ring and settles inside with a microphone in-hand after a quick Andrade vignette airs highlighting his beef with The Judgment Day.

McIntyre settles inside the ring as highlights from the WWE European Tour are shown. He sits down in the cross-legged CM Punk position in the middle of the ring. He goes on to declare for the King of the Ring and as always, brings up his issues with CM Punk. Sheamus' theme cuts him off.

"The Celtic Warrior" comes to the ring and tries talking to him like a friend, but being honest with him, telling him for four years he's heard him complain about having his WrestleMania moment robbed from him. He says he finally did it this year and blew it for a meme and a t-shirt due to a social media spat with Punk. McIntyre says Sheamus knows better than anyone the affect Punk had on him years ago.

Sheamus talks about how they've had banger after banger after banger, which McIntyre flips by agreeing and saying that was before he left. He says since he returned it looks like it's been burger after burger after burger. McIntyre says they're friends so he's gonna sit at ringside and "watch his back."

Sheamus vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The theme for Shinsuke Nakamura hits. The rock violins play as "The King of Strong Style" heads to the ring for a first-ever singles showdown on Raw against "The Celtic Warrior." As he does, McIntyre takes a seat at ringside as we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

We return and see Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile getting ready for the main event later tonight as Cole promotes the Battle Royal to crown a new WWE Women's World Champion. Back inside the arena, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Nakamura starts off strong, but Sheamus starts to take over.

As the action continues, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Nakamura come close to finishing off Sheamus a few times, but "The Celtic Warrior" keeps hanging on. Sheamus nearly costs himself the match getting distracted by McIntyre at ringside, but ultimately he pulls it off. He stares at Drew after the win.

Winner: Sheamus

Chad Gable Explains His Attack Of Sami Zayn

We see a video package looking back at how things went between Sami Zayn and Chad Gable in their Raw main event for the WWE Intercontinental Championship last week, including Gable's vicious beat down of Zayn afterwards. We shoot live to Cathy Kelley, who is standing by with Zayn.

Zayn reserves saying anything about Gable because he heard Gable is going to go to the ring tonight and explain his actions. He says he'll wait to see what he says, although he can't imagine he'll be able to explain what he did. Bronson Reed walks up and tells him to forget Gable because he has bigger problems. Sami tells him if he wants the I-C title, they can fight any time, any place.

Reed says good and then pretends to leave, only to turn around and viciously attack Zayn backstage. Back inside the arena, we hear Chad Gable's theme hit and out he comes to a ton of boos as we shift gears and head into another commercial break. When we return, we hear him talk about how Zayn has had a bad couple of weeks between what he did to him last week and Reed just now.

With the rest of Alpha Academy lined up, Gable goes one-by-one and belitles each member, telling them each why they are a disappointment to him. He then forces them to agree to make him capturing the I-C title their collective primary goal, no matter what. He makes them say "No matter what" and walks off by himself.

JD McDonagh & Santos Escobar vs. Andrade & Ricochet

Backstage, we see Dominik Mysterio with his arm in a sling approach Ricochet. Ricochet cuts him off as he is talking trash. He tells him to tell bobble head JD McDonagh that he's gonna beat him on WWE Speed this week. He then walks off and Dom turns to see the woman who injured his "Mami," Liv Morgan, staring at him. We head to a commercial break.

When we return, we see Nia Jax backstage talking about tonight's Battle Royal to crown a brand new WWE Women's World Champion. Back inside the arena, Ricochet's theme hits and he heads to the ring. Andrade's music plays next and out he comes with his entrance mask on. He settles inside the ring and his music dies down.

The Judgment Day theme plays next and out comes JD McDonagh accompanied by Dominik Mysterio with his arm in a sling. The theme for Legado Del Fantasma hits next and out comes JD's partner for this match, Santos Escobar. The music dies down, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We see some general back-and-forth action early on, and then Andrade fires up for the baby face team and brings the crowd to life as he starts hitting fast-paced, high-flying spots. He hits a big running knee to Escobar in the corner for a close near fall attempt. Ricochet tags in and hits a springboard clothesline off the top before hitting a standing shooting star for a near fall attempt.

Pat McAfee is referring to Dom as Joe Dirt on commentary. Nice. Dom-Dom is sporting a mustache that would make "Handsome" Cody Rhodes smile. Vince McMahon would be proud, too. Andrade goes for the three amigos and Escobar breaks it up. Escobar hits a hurricanrana on Ricochet that sees Ricochet flip into a leg drop on JD. Andrade follows up and pins him for the win.

After the match, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest hits the ring and attacks Andrade and Ricochet from behind, laying them both out as the crowd boos. Afterwards, he sees Dom just standing on the apron watches. He yells something in Spanish to him. He tells JD that he doesn't need anybody. He says you guys need him.

Winners: Andrade & Ricochet

WWE Women's World Championship Battle Royal

It's main event time!

We see Natalya, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance stretching in their respective locker rooms, as they get ready for our WWE Women's World Championship Battle Royal main event, which is up next. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell being interviewed backstage about their recent actions. They don't apologize for them and as they continue to talk, we see Nia Jax and others brawling wildly backstage. Becky Lynch takes the mic from Cathy Kelley and does her own live play-by-play as the camera follows her to gorilla position and out to the ring as her music hits.

On that note, we shift gears into another quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, the ring starts filling up with the competitors who will be vying for the vacant WWE Women's World Championship, where the winner of this match will become the brand new title-holder. After we see Maxxine Dupri eliminate Indi Hartwell, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in, we see Zoey Stark eliminate both Kayden Carter and Katana Chance by herself. Nia Jax eliminates Ivy Nile moments later in brutal fashion after smashing her into the ring post like a baseball bat. Maxxine Dupri gets her in face to defend her friend. Dupri hits Nia with several big kicks but Nia ends up eliminating her seconds later.

Eight women remain in this one until Becky Lynch eliminates Piper Niven. Now we're down to seven. Niven drags Lynch under the bottom rope and sends her into the steel ring steps before hitting a big cannonball splash onto her against the steel. Niven clears off the commentary desk. Nia Jax ends up on the floor after going under the rope as well.

She chokeslams Piper onto Becky on the table, but it doesn't break. Nia Jax hits a Samoan Drop on Piper onto Becky on the table and again it doesn't break. Chelsea Green is eliminated but none of the referees seemed to see it, so she hops back on the apron. We head into another mid-match commercial break as this high stakes battle royal continues.

We're back from the break and we see Lynch is still laid out on the commentary desk. Back in the ring, Chelsea Green is eliminated for real this time. McAfee says that might be the first time someone has been eliminated twice in a battle royal. Okay, so he's not the biggest WWE fan after all. We work our way down to Nia Jax getting eliminated and Lynch and Morgan are the only two left.

Lynch hits a Man-Handle Slam on Morgan on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. Morgan bounces down to the floor at ringside. Lynch's theme hits. We have a new WWE Women's World Champion. For the seventh time in her career, Lynch is a world champ. She is handed the belt, which she celebrates with in the middle of the ring. She celebrates through the crowd as fireworks explode. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW WWE Women's World Champion: Becky Lynch