Finn Balor Signs Extension With WWE

On April 22, 2024, Finn Balor, a member of The Judgment Day, announced on social media that he would stay with WWE for the foreseeable future.

Balor expressed his gratitude to WWE for ten incredible years and said he has decided to stay with the company, saying "I ain't going nowhere!"

According to Fightful Select, Balor's decision to stay was highly anticipated, and he will likely sign a new long-term contract extension with WWE. Balor's current contract expires in a couple of months, and WWE was reportedly keen on signing him to another multi-year, high-paying contract to keep him in the company.

Although it was believed that he would have significant interest outside the company, particularly from AEW, Balor has decided to remain with WWE.