Several Prominent WWE Raw Stars Set to Appear at Friday’s SmackDown

The WWE Draft is set to make a splash this week, unfolding over two nights on April 26 and April 29 during Raw and SmackDown episodes. The event will feature stars from both the main roster and NXT.

Despite earlier speculations, Trick Williams will remain in NXT and is slated to compete for the NXT Title at the Spring Breakin' event on Tuesday. Initially, Williams, along with Carmelo Hayes, was tipped for promotion to the main roster, but plans have since changed. Meanwhile, former NXT star Von Wagner, who was also considered for an upgrade to the main roster, has been released.

This Friday's SmackDown is anticipated to draw significant viewership, not just for the Draft, but also for a high-stakes contract signing between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for their upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Backlash.

According to PWInsider, a substantial number of Raw talent will be present at the show for the Draft, including Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, The New Day, Sheamus, Bronson Reed, The Miz, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, among others.