Goldberg Discusses Why He Will Not Join AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2024

In a recent interview with 93.7 The Ticket, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg discussed the possibility of joining AEW when asked about his conversations with AEW President Tony Khan. Goldberg was candid in his assessment of AEW's current standing in the wrestling world. "I’ve talked to him [Tony Khan] a number of times throughout the past," Goldberg stated. He continued with a forthright critique: "The product is too cheesy. It doesn’t deserve to have, whatever [laughs], now you’re really gonna get me going. But if there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah, then it would be a consideration. But not a chance."

This quote is courtesy of ITRWrestling.com. You can hear Goldberg's comments about AEW at 16:57 in the interview video provided below.


