WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Star Wardlow ‘Banged Up’ After Car Accident

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2024

AEW Star Wardlow ‘Banged Up’ After Car Accident

AEW star Wardlow recently disclosed on Twitter that he was involved in a car accident. Accompanying his post was a photo of the damaged vehicle. Despite the incident, he confirmed he's recovering: "The devil's been doing everything to stop me lately… still hasn’t learned he can’t. Banged up but I’m alive 🙏🏽 thank you to those that have reached out. Appreciate you all," he expressed his gratitude for the support he received.

After the accident, Wardlow appeared at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21. He tried to interfere in the International Championship match between Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, but was stopped by the referee. Nevertheless, his Undisputed Kingdom teammate Roderick Strong managed to win the match.

Tension within the group appeared to rise following the event, highlighted by Adam Cole's stern look at Wardlow during the victory celebration. Prior to this, Wardlow's last match was on March 13 at AEW Dynamite Big Business, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.

WNS wishes Wardlow all the best.


Tags: #aew #wardlow

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87290/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π