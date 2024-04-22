AEW Star Wardlow ‘Banged Up’ After Car Accident

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW star Wardlow recently disclosed on Twitter that he was involved in a car accident. Accompanying his post was a photo of the damaged vehicle. Despite the incident, he confirmed he's recovering: "The devil's been doing everything to stop me lately… still hasn’t learned he can’t. Banged up but I’m alive 🙏🏽 thank you to those that have reached out. Appreciate you all," he expressed his gratitude for the support he received.

After the accident, Wardlow appeared at the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21. He tried to interfere in the International Championship match between Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, but was stopped by the referee. Nevertheless, his Undisputed Kingdom teammate Roderick Strong managed to win the match.

Tension within the group appeared to rise following the event, highlighted by Adam Cole's stern look at Wardlow during the victory celebration. Prior to this, Wardlow's last match was on March 13 at AEW Dynamite Big Business, where he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.

WNS wishes Wardlow all the best.