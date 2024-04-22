TNA Impact TV Spoilers (4/21/24)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2024

TNA Wrestling recently conducted TV tapings in Las Vegas, Nevada, following their Rebellion pay-per-view. The episodes are set to air on AXS TV soon.

Key highlights from the tapings include the return of Mike Santana and Matt Hardy to TNA. Some of the significant match results are:

Mike Bailey won against Crazzy Steve

Zachary Wentz emerged victorious over Leon Slater

The Decay duo, Rosemary and Havok, defeated Viva Van and Alex Gracia

Mike Santana overcame Myron Reed

In a match to determine the number one contender for the TNA World Title, Josh Alexander defeated Frankie Kazarian

Xia Brookside beat Ash By Elegance

Sami Callihan won a handicap match against Good Hands, John Skyler and Jason Hotch

Edward Edwards bested Nic Nemeth, followed by a ringside confrontation involving The System and Moose, leading to a brawl

Mustafa Ali defeated Chris Bey

Hammerstone won a Sin City Street Fight against Cody Deaner

Alisha Edwards triumphed over Dani Luna

Joe Hendry performed an "Apology Song" to AJ Francis

Ace Austin beat Trey Miguel

Jordynne Grace defeated Miyu Yamashita