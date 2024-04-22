TNA Impact TV Spoilers (4/21/24)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
TNA Wrestling recently conducted TV tapings in Las Vegas, Nevada, following their Rebellion pay-per-view. The episodes are set to air on AXS TV soon.
Key highlights from the tapings include the return of Mike Santana and Matt Hardy to TNA. Some of the significant match results are:
Mike Bailey won against Crazzy Steve
Zachary Wentz emerged victorious over Leon Slater
The Decay duo, Rosemary and Havok, defeated Viva Van and Alex Gracia
Mike Santana overcame Myron Reed
In a match to determine the number one contender for the TNA World Title, Josh Alexander defeated Frankie Kazarian
Xia Brookside beat Ash By Elegance
Sami Callihan won a handicap match against Good Hands, John Skyler and Jason Hotch
Edward Edwards bested Nic Nemeth, followed by a ringside confrontation involving The System and Moose, leading to a brawl
Mustafa Ali defeated Chris Bey
Hammerstone won a Sin City Street Fight against Cody Deaner
Alisha Edwards triumphed over Dani Luna
Joe Hendry performed an "Apology Song" to AJ Francis
Ace Austin beat Trey Miguel
Jordynne Grace defeated Miyu Yamashita
