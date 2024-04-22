WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Update On Jeff Hardy’s AEW Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2024

Update On Jeff Hardy’s AEW Status

Jeff Hardy might soon leave All Elite Wrestling, depending on his decision. His brother, Matt Hardy, recently departed AEW after his contract ended last month. He was briefly unable to sign with other companies but has since rejoined TNA Wrestling.

Originally, it was reported that the Hardy brothers' contracts with AEW were aligned. Although both contracts are believed to be similar, Jeff's situation differs slightly. Despite earlier reports suggesting AEW had extended Jeff’s contract into the next year to compensate for missed time, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select clarified in March that Jeff's contract is actually set to expire this spring.

It’s important to note that AEW can still choose to extend Jeff's contract due to time he previously missed.

Jeff has been out of action since he was injured during a No DQ match against Sammy Guevara on Valentine’s Day.

Swerve Strickland Wins The AEW Championship

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our final match of the evening, which features the AEW World Championship on-the-line [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Apr 22, 2024 12:02AM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #jeff hardy

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87287/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π