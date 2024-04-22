Update On Jeff Hardy’s AEW Status

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jeff Hardy might soon leave All Elite Wrestling, depending on his decision. His brother, Matt Hardy, recently departed AEW after his contract ended last month. He was briefly unable to sign with other companies but has since rejoined TNA Wrestling.

Originally, it was reported that the Hardy brothers' contracts with AEW were aligned. Although both contracts are believed to be similar, Jeff's situation differs slightly. Despite earlier reports suggesting AEW had extended Jeff’s contract into the next year to compensate for missed time, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select clarified in March that Jeff's contract is actually set to expire this spring.

It’s important to note that AEW can still choose to extend Jeff's contract due to time he previously missed.

Jeff has been out of action since he was injured during a No DQ match against Sammy Guevara on Valentine’s Day.