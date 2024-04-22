Swerve Strickland Wins The AEW Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our final match of the evening, which features the AEW World Championship on-the-line as Samoa Joe defends against the fast-rising AEW star Swerve Strickland. The pre-match video package wraps up and we return inside the arena to some ominous music. Out comes the Black Panther. No, for real. He crouches down like a super hero and out behind him comes Prince Nana dressed up like a real prince. He puts a cape over the Black Panther, who stands up and takes the mask off to reveal it is, of course, Swerve Strickland.

On that note, his regular theme music hits, Prince Nana begins his trademark goofy-ass(ed) dance as I pop in real life watching it as always. The two head to the ring for their biggest stage yet. They settle inside the squared circle to some loud crowd reactions. The theme for the reigning-and-defending AEW World Champion hits and out comes Samoa Joe to the usual chants of "Joe! Joe! Joe!" to the beat of his theme music. He settles in the ring and the music dies down. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts handles the final pre-match ring introductions as the crowd continues the loud "Who's House!" / "Swerve's House!" chants they've been doing all night.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Jim Ross tags in and Tony Schiavone tags out for the commentary team for our final match of the evening. Stefon Smith is refereeing his first championship match of his career here tonight. The two circle each other as the crowd atmosphere grows even more intense. It's got big-fight-feel written all over it, folks. Joe backs Strickland into the corner and drives his forearm into his throat. They lock up again, but break apart. Joe delivers a knee to the midsection and follows with a chop into the corner. Joe sends Strickland across, but Strickland kicks him in the face. Strickland comes off the ropes, but Joe walks away, Strickland lands on his feet and kicks Joe to the floor.

Strickland goes for a dive, but Joe catches him and slams him onto the announcers’ table. Joe throws Strickland over the table, then back to ringside, and then rips up some of the floor mat. Strickland drops Joe with a knee strike to the head and goes for another kick, but Joe blocks it and goes for a Muscle Buster on the concrete. Strickland blocks it, but Joe slams him with a power slam on the concrete. Joe gets Strickland back into the ring and beats him down with right hands in the corner. Strickland comes back with a few shots, but Joe trips him up with a barrel kick to the knees. Joe kicks Strickland in the chest and drops an elbow for a two count.

Joe wrenches Strickland’s neck and slams him down. Joe delivers more shots to Strickland and chops him against the ropes. Joe follows with an elbow strike and takes Strickland down again. Joe drops a knee to the face and goes for the cover, but Strickland kicks out at two. Strickland comes back with a few kicks, and then follows with some elbow strikes. Strickland comes off the ropes, but Joe drops him with a back elbow shot that sends Strickland to the outside. Joe follows Strickland out and delivers a few body shots. Joe goes for another shot against the ring post, but Strickland ducks and Joe wraps his own arm around the post. Strickland gets Joe back to the apron and works over his arm.

Strickland pulls Joe’s arm down and over the turnbuckle, and then delivers a kick to it back in the ring. Strickland slams Joe down by his injured arm and goes for the cover, but Joe kicks out. Strickland delivers a few kicks to Joe’s knees and follows with a German suplex for a two count. Strickland delivers shots and chops and comes off the ropes, but Joe ducks under and goes for the Coquina Clutch. Strickland escapes and slams Joe down for a two count. Joe comes back with a chop and goes up top, but Strickland cuts him off with a few chops of his own. Strickland climbs, as well, and delivers elbow strikes. Strickland slams Joe’s injured arm into the mat, and then goes for an arm-bar.

Joe escapes and delivers a shot to Strickland, and then delivers the Muscle Buster for a two count. Joe grabs the title belt, but Nana runs over. Joe looks at him and Nana runs away, and then Strickland delivers the House Call on the apron. Strickland connects with a 450 splash while Joe is in the ropes, and then follows with the Swerve Stomp for a two count. Moments later, he hits another top-rope Swerve Stomp for the pin fall victory. We have a brand new AEW World Champion. He soaks up the atmosphere and gets emotional. He celebrates with people in the crowd, raising the title high in the sky as Prince Nana stands by his side. Excalibur talks us off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!