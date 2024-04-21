Young Bucks Claim AEW Tag Team Titles For 3rd Time, Jack Perry Returns

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

How are they gonna follow that, you ask? Well, they've got a good one. The ladder match for the vacant AEW World Tag-Team Championships between The Young Bucks duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson and the FTR duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler is up next. The pre-match video package for this highly-anticipated title tilt airs now. It wraps up and we return in the arena to The Young Bucks making their ring entrance on a big raised podium. The EVPs head to the ring for this ladder match for the vacant tag straps. The Midnight Express-sounding tune plays next and out comes FTR to a big crowd reaction. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Straight out of the gate, we see Wheeler gets sent to the apron quickly, and then the Bucks go after Harwood. The Bucks go for the EVP Trigger, but Harwood ducks and Wheeler comes back in. All four guys go the floor, and then Matthew gets the better of Wheeler and slams him into the ring apron. The Bucks grab a ladder and hit Harwood with it, but Wheeler comes back and dropkicks the ladder into them. The Bucks take Wheeler down again and get the ladder in the ring, but Harwood comes back and delivers shots to both of them.

Matthew and Harwood try to climb the ladder, but then Nicholas and Wheeler come back in. All four guys exchange shots now, and the Bucks gain the advantage. Harwood get sent into a ladder with a drop-toe hold, and then Wheeler gets slammed onto a ladder. Nicholas picks the ladder up, and Matthew delivers a cannonball senton to Wheeler. The Bucks get back into the ring and climb the ladder, but Harwood cuts them off. Matthew delivers shots to Harwood, who is busted open, as Nicholas hits him with a chair. Matthew hits Harwood with a chair, as well, and then they put him inside a ladder and hit it with a chair a few times.

The Bucks throw Harwood into a ladder that is propped in the corner, and then do the same to Wheeler. The Bucks set up a table on the outside, and then Matthew stomps on Wheeler in the ring. A table is propped against the barricade, and then a ladder is draped between the apron and the barricade. The Bucks slam Harwood into the ladder and try to do the same to Wheeler, but Wheeler ducks under and drops them with a moonsault from the ladder. Wheeler puts Matthew on the ladder and goes for a piledriver, but Nicholas cuts him off and crotches him on one of the rungs. The Bucks deliver the EVP Trigger to Wheeler and Matthew goes after Harwood in the ring.

Matthew delivers a few shots, and The Bucks try to suplex Harwood through the table on the outside. Wheeler makes the save, and then FTR double duplex The Bucks back into the ring. Wheeler delivers shots to The Bucks, and then drops Matthew with a back-body drop. Wheeler slams Nicholas with a power slam and sets up a ladder. Wheeler climbs, but Matthew stops him and tries to climb himself. Wheeler pulls him down, and then Harwood drops Matthew with a bulldog from the top rope. Wheeler and Nicholas climb the ladder, but Wheeler gets taken down. Harwood comes back and powerbombs Nicholas, and then Matthew takes Harwood down. Wheeler comes back with a shot to Matthew, and then delivers a shoulder tackle that sends Matthew through the table on the outside.

Nicholas sends Harwood through another table on the outside with a hurricanrana from the apron, and then Wheeler gets back into the ring and climbs a ladder. Nicholas climbs as well and exchanges shots with Wheeler. Harwood and Matthew climb another ladder, and all four men exchange shots on top of the ladders. Everyone except Matthew gets knocks down, and then Matthew reaches for the belts. Harwood cuts him and FTR deliver the Shatter Machine to Matthew. Nicholas hits FTR with a chair and moves the ladder to the corner. Nicholas climbs the ladder, but Harwood climbs the other side and delivers shots. Harwood suplexes Nicholas down, and then Wheeler connects with the splash from the other ladder.

Matthew comes back with a superkick to Wheeler, but Harwood pulls Matthew out and slams him into a ladder. Wheeler gets put on a table on the outside, and then Nicholas drives him through it with a 450 splash. Harwood gets Matthew on the ladder that is propped between the apron and barricade, and then drives him through it with a piledriver. Harwood sets a ladder up in the ring, but Nicholas springboards onto the ladder and drops Harwood with a powerbomb. Nicholas climbs the ladder, but Wheeler cuts him off and clotheslines him to the floor. Nicholas hits a ladder on the way out, and then Wheeler goes for a dive through the ropes. Nicholas dodges him and Wheeler crashes through a table against the barricade. Harwood and Nicholas climb the ladder in the ring and exchange shots at the top.

They both reach for a belt, and then exchange more shots. Harwood hits Nicholas in the head with the belt, but a masked guy gets into the ring and shoves the ladder over. Security rushes the ring and pull the mask off, only to reveal Jack Perry. Nicholas looks down and smiles, and then pulls down the belts. The security leads Perry through the crowd out of the building as Excalibur talks on commentary as if he broke the law and invaded the event. Either way, another amazing match on a show full of amazing matches tonight. One match to go!