Will Ospreay Defeats Bryan Danielson, Danielson Might Have Suffered Injury

It's time, folks. The crowd has had a chance to catch their breath, get a second wind, and now it's time for the one we've all been waiting for. The pre-match video package airs now for "The Aerial Assassin" Will Ospreay vs. "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. The dream match is up next here at AEW Dynasty 2024. The package wraps up, and out first comes "The American Dragon." He settles into the ring to a big crowd reaction. Will Ospreay is out next and the crowd goes absolutely bonkers. Loud "Ospreay! Ospreay!" "Bruv! Bruv!" and "Ole! Ole!" chants. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Fans chant "Both these guys" as they get started. Danielson takes Ospreay down, but Ospreay transitions into a front face-lock. Danielson backs Ospreay into the ropes, and then pats his chest before backing away. They lock up and Danielson drops Ospreay with a side-headlock take down. Ospreay counters into a head-scissors hold, but Danielson gets free and goes for a bow-and-arrow submission. Ospreay rolls through and gets a two count, and then they stare each other down. They go into a knuckle-lock, and then Danielson takes Ospreay down. Danielson applies a top wrist-lock, but Ospreay gets free and applies a side-headlock. Danielson turns it into a head-scissors, but Ospreay gets free and they go to a stalemate again.

Danielson takes Ospreay down again and applies a side-headlock. Danielson delivers a few right palm strikes, but Ospreay sends him off the ropes. They trip each other up and dodge kicks, and then Danielson connects with a few quick strikes. Danielson goes for the LeBell Lock, but Ospreay escapes and goes for a kick, but Danielson dodges it and they stare down again. Ospreay trips Danielson down, but Danielson flips him off. Ospreay chops Danielson into the corner, but Danielson comes back with chops of his own. Danielson trips Ospreay down again and works over his ankle. Danielson wrenches Ospreay’s neck, but Ospreay gets to his feet and delivers an elbow strike. Danielson chops him and goes back to the neck wrench to take Ospreay down again.

Ospreay comes back with a dropkick, and then drops Danielson with a hammer throw. Ospreay chops Danielson in the corner, but Danielson comes back with chops of his own. Danielson delivers a few uppercuts and kicks, but Ospreay comes back and drops him on the top rope. Ospreay kicks Danielson to the outside and takes him out with a cross-body over the top rope. Ospreay gets Danielson back into the ring, but Danielson connects with a kick to the midsection. Danielson follows with a series of knee strikes and follows with a kick for a two count. Danielson works over Ospreay’s knees and applies an Indian Deathlock. Danielson follows with forearm shots, and then transitions into a submission.

Ospreay makes it to the ropes, and then they exchange chops. Danielson takes Ospreay to the corner and delivers rapid body shots. Danielson kicks Ospreay in the midsection , but Ospreay comes back with a handspring kick to the head. Ospreay delivers another shot and goes off the top with an elbow strike for a two count. Ospreay delivers a few quick kicks, but Danielson comes back with chops and uppercuts. Danielson runs the ropes, but Ospreay comes back with an up kick and an enzuigiri that sends Danielson to the outside. Ospreay goes up top, and then drops Danielson with a corkscrew dive on the floor. Ospreay gets Danielson back into the ring and connects with a diving elbow strike. Ospreay goes for an elbow strike, but Danielson counters with a few kicks to Ospreay’s elbow.

Danielson delivers a Tiger suplex and gets a two count. Danielson delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, and then applies Cattle Mutilation, but Ospreay gets to the ropes. Danielson delivers kicks in the corner, and follows with a running kick before putting Ospreay up top. Danielson goes for a hurricanrana, but Ospreay lands on his feet. Ospreay kicks Danielson in the head and follows with a Tiger Driver for a two count. Ospreay goes for the Skytwister Press, but Danielson knocks him down on the top turnbuckle. Danielson climbs up, but Ospreay delivers elbow strikes. Danielson comes back with his own elbow strikes, and then delivers an avanlance Tiger suplex. Danielson goes for the cover, but Ospreay gets to the ropes to stop the count.

Danielson delivers a series of kicks to Ospreay’s chest, including two PKs that Ospreay fires up from. Danielson slaps Ospreay in the face, but Ospreay comes back with an elbow strike. Ospreay delivers quick kicks on the mat, and follows with palm strikes on the apron. Ospreay goes for a Tiger Driver on the apron, but Danielson blocks it and delivers kicks to the chest. Ospreay blocks the last one and delivers a thrust kick. Ospreay delivers the Os-cutter on the apron, and then the referee checks on Danielson on the floor. Ospreay delivers the Hidden Blade from the apron and gets back into the ring. Danielson gets back into the ring at the eight count, and then Ospreay takes him down again. Ospreay delivers a powerbomb and goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out.

Now we see Danielson connect with his Busaiku Knee finisher in the corner. He goes for the cover, but Ospreay somehow kicks out. Danielson yells that he's gonna kick Ospreay's f'ing head in, which the crowd says with him. He begins to deliver on that promise and then transitions into the LeBelle Lock. Ospreay seems out of it, but keeps hanging in there. Danielson transitions into a triangle choke. Ospreay is stuck, but powers up, only to fade back down as Danielson mixes in elbows with the triangle. In a last ditch effort, Ospreay power bombs his way out of it. Fans chant "Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!" as this match starts to hit next-level awesome, as you would expect from these two.

The two crawl towards each other and trade headbutts like Junkyard Dog. They trade strikes from their knees back to their feet. Ospreay goes for an Os-Cutter but Danielson catches him on the way down with his Busaiku Knee. They each end up in opposing corners. Ospreay takes his arm pad off. Danielson smirks at him. They charge at each other, but Ospreay hits a big move for a wild crowd reaction. He follows that up with another trademark Tiger Driver spot for the pin fall victory, ending an instant classic match. Amazing stuff from these two, delivering on the dream match hype. This, along with O'Reilly-Strong and Okada-PAC were off the charts awesome. There is some concern over Danielson's condition afterwards.