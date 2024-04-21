Toni Storm Retains AEW Women's Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It's time for the AEW Women's World Championship to be contested, as the pre-match video package airs now to set the stage for the showdown between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa. The package wraps up and we return inside the arena as "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts introduces Thunder Rosa. The lady who never lost her title in the ring comes out looking ready for business. Nigel McGuinness fills in for Taz alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone for this one, as Taz is backstage with Hook after his loss.

Luther and Mariah May come out with the reigning and defending AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. The screen turns black-and-white as always. She settles inside the ring and it's time to get this title tilt underway. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Rosa has a fancy mask on. As they get ready to engage, she takes it off and isn't wearing any face paint, which the commentators point out. They start trading shots as the early action now starts to get underway. Rosa delivers a few right hands, and they exchange quick shots. Storm backs Rosa into the corner and delivers a few chops.

Storm takes Rosa to the next corner and delivers more chops, but Rosa comes back with chops of her own. Rosa takes Storm down, but only gets a one count. Rosa delivers elbow strikes, but Storm comes back with a kick to the midsection. Storm stands on Rosa’s head and follows with a stomp. Storm kicks Rosa in the back a few times, and then chops her into the corner. Storm throws Rosa across the ring and follows with another shot to her back. Rosa comes back with a hurricanrana that sends Storm to the outside, and then goes up top. Rosa comes off the top with a corkscrew dive and takes out Storm and Luther. May comes over to Rosa, but backs away as Rosa gets in her face.

Rosa gets Storm back into the ring and chokes her with her boot in the corner. Rosa chokes Storm again, and then drops her with a snap suplex for a two count. Rosa clubs Storm across the chest and applies a rear chin-lock. Rosa goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Storm comes back and takes Rosa down for a two count, and then delivers a back-breaker. Storm grinds her elbow into Rosa’s back and goes for another cover, but Rosa kicks out again. Strom stands on Rosa’s back, and then puts her up top. Storm smacks Rosa in the face and clubs her across the back. Rosa fights back with a few shots, and then follows with a headbutt. Rosa delivers a powerbomb out of the corner and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out.

Rosa delivers a shotgun dropkick and follows with a Samoan Drop. Rosa delivers a crucifix bomb for a two count and delivers a low dropkick against the ropes. Rosa delivers a Death Valley Driver on the apron and gets Storm back into the ring. Rosa goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Rosa tries to pick Storm up again, but her back gives out. Storm delivers a shot in the corner, and then follows with a Backstabber. Storm delivers a spinning DDT, and then follows with a fisherman’s suplex for a two count. Rosa comes back with a double stomp and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Rosa goes for a double stomp from the top rope, but Storm dodges it and delivers Sky High for a two count.

Storm delivers a few shots to the midsection, but Rosa comes back and they exchange shots and chops. Rosa gains the advantage and comes off the ropes, but Storm drops her with a headbutt. Rosa comes back with an enzuigiri, but Storm delivers a German suplex. Rosa comes right back with a German suplex of her own, and then May gets on the apron. Deonna Purrazzo runs down and slams May’s face onto the apron. Purrazzo slams May and Luther into the ring steps, and then brawls with May on the outside. Storm drops Rosa with a German suplex and follows with the hip attack in the corner. Storm delivers Storm Zero and goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out.

Deonna Purrazzo runs out to stop Mariah May from getting involved. They brawl at ringside. Purrazzo sends Luther into the steps. In the ring, Storm hits her Hip Attack on Rosa in the corner, but Rosa kicks out of the subsequent pin attempt. Storm slaps on a Texas Cloverleaf but Rosa won't tap out. Rosa slaps a rear naked choke on Storm and screams as she cranks away. Storm makes it to the ropes to force the break. Storm hits an up-kick, a low blow and a Storm Zero for the pin fall victory to successfully retain her AEW Women's World Championship.