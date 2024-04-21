Chris Jericho Wins FTW Championship

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The pre-match video package for our next match, which features the FTW Championship on-the-line in a bout under FTW Rules. After it wraps up, "Lionheart" Chris Jericho makes his way out and heads to the ring for this title tilt. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. The Hook bat-symbol flashes on the ceiling and the sounds of Action Bronson fill the arena as the FTW Champion makes his way down to the ring.

They fist-bump as the bell rings, and Jericho takes Hook down. Jericho applies a wrist-lock, but Hook turns it into one of his own. They exchange shots and chops, and then Jericho kicks Hook in the chest. Hook comes back with an overhead suplex, and then follows with a T-bone suplex. Hook clotheslines Jericho to the floor and follows with a forearm shot from the apron. Hook slams Jericho into the barricade, but Jericho comes back with a body shot and slams Hook into the ring steps. Jericho slams Hook into the announcers’ table and grabs a table from under the ring.

Jericho goes for a powerbomb through the table, but Hook counters with a German suplex and gets a two count on the floor. Hook hits Jericho with a trash can lid, and then leaps off the steps and hits him with it again. Hook tries it a third time, but Jericho kicks him in the midsection and delivers a DDT onto the lid. Jericho goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out at two. Jericho gets Hook back into the ring, but Hook fights back with body shots. Hook comes off the ropes, but Jericho kicks him in the face. Jericho takes Hook to the apron, but Hook comes back with body shots.

Hook delivers a T-bone suplex from the apron and through the table on the outside, but only gets a two count. Hook gets Jericho back into the ring and delivers another suplex, but Jericho comes back with a kick to the face. Jericho delivers a corner clothesline and puts Hook up top. Jericho delivers a series of right hands and drops Hook with a hurricanrana. Jericho goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out at two. Jericho gets a trash can and a kendo stick in the ring, but Hook drops him with a German suplex. Hook puts the trash can over Jericho’s head and shoulders and hits it with the kendo stick repeatedly.

Hook delivers a T-bone suplex with the trash can still on Jericho, but only gets a two count. Hook puts a table in the ring and props it in the corner. Hook goes for a T-bone through the table, but Jericho fights out. They exchange shots and Jericho kicks Hook in the face. Jericho runs the ropes, but Hook drops him with an overhead throw. Hook backs away and charges, but Jericho counters with the Codebreaker. Jericho drops Hook with a clothesline and goes for a knuckle drop, but Hook dodges and applies Redrum. Jericho counters and drives Hook through the table in the corner. Jericho goes for the cover with his feet on the ropes, but Hook still kicks out at two.

Jericho goes for the Judas Effect, but Hook ducks under and applies a knee-bar. Jericho rolls through and locks in the Walls of Jericho. Hook rolls through and gets a two count, and then goes for Redrum again. Jericho delivers a low-blow to break the hold, and then delivers the Judas Effect. Jericho goes for the cover, but Hook kicks out at two. He hits it again but Hook somehow kicks out again. Jericho yells at him to stay down and says don't make me do this. He knocks him out and gets the win. Taz took his headset off because he didn't want to deal with the ending. Jericho keeps saying he's sorry after the match. We have a new FTW Champion.