Rodrick Strong Retains AEW International Championship, Adam Cole Returns and Walks

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The pre-match video package airs for our next match of the evening, which features another title on-the-line as the AEW International Championship will be up for grabs. The package wraps up and we return inside the arena where Kyle O'Reilly makes his way out for the first pay-per-view match since his return. Carlos Cabrera and the Spanish commentary team are introduced. Back to Taz, Schiavone and Excalibur.

The Undisputed Kingdom theme hits and out comes Roderick Strong for his latest title defense. Surprisingly, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett head to the back, and Strong heads to the ring by himself for this title tilt. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. They lock up. and O’Reilly backs Strong into the ropes. They break, and then lock up again. Strong applies a side-headlock, and then transitions into a wrist-lock. O’Reilly comes back with a drop-toe hold, but Strong counters into a hammer-lock and drops O’Reilly with a side-headlock take down.

Strong delivers a knee to the midsection and applies another hammer-lock, but O’Reilly gets free and goes for an arm-bar. Strong blocks it, but O’Reilly applies an ankle lock. Strong gets to the ropes, but O’Reilly drops a knee on Strong’s arm. Strong comes back with an elbow strike and backs O’Reilly into the corner. Strong delivers a chop and follows with a back-breaker. O’Reilly comes back with quick strikes and kicks and goes for a double stomp, but Strong dodges it. They exchange roll-ups for two counts, and then Strong kicks O’Reilly in the face for another two count.

Strong delivers a forearm shot from the apron, but O’Reilly pulls his arm over the top rope. O’Reilly slams Strong down by his arm again, and then delivers a series of kicks to his arm and chest. O’Reilly comes off the ropes, but Strong comes back with a chop. O’Reilly goes for a leaping knee strike, but Strong catches him and delivers a back-breaker. Strong chops O’Reilly in the corner and puts him up top. Strong delivers a few shots, and then delivers a back-breaker on the top turnbuckle. Strong follows with right hands, but O’Reilly comes back and goes for a triangle sleeper hold.

Strong delivers right hands to get free, and then follows with a a chop. They exchange shots now, and then Strong stomps O’Reilly down and chokes him with his boot. They exchange shots again, and then Strong delivers another back-breaker. Strong picks O’Reilly up and delivers another back-breaker. Strong picks O’Reilly up and delivers a back-breaker from his shoulders for a two count. Strong goes for End of Heartache, but O’Reilly counters with a knee strike to Strong’s head. O’Reilly locks in a guillotine hold, but Strong gets free. O’Reilly delivers a few quick kicks and takes Strong down.

O’Reilly delivers an elbow strike in the corner and slams Strong down. O’Reilly applies a knee-bar, but Strong makes it to the ropes. Strong delivers a few shots to O’Reilly, but O’Reilly comes back and puts Strong in the ropes. O’Reilly delivers a guillotine leg drop, and then takes Strong down again. O’Reilly applies another knee-bar, but Strong kicks him in the face to break the hold. They exchange elbow strikes and Strong delivers another back-breaker for a two count. Strong delivers a superplex, but O’Reilly holds on and gets a two count on a roll-up.

Strong gets his own two count, and then they drop each other with clotheslines. We see some more back-and-forth action and Wardlow turns up at ringside, but the ref catches him. Regardless, moments later we see Strong finish this one off for the victory to retain. After the match, The Undisputed Kingdom, including Adam Cole, come out. Cole gets out of his wheelchair and walks down to the ring without crutches or anything else. They all celebrate in the ring together.