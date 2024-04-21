WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Willow Nightingale Claims TBS Championship, Will Face Mercedes Mone At Double Or Nothing

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 21, 2024

After the pre-match video package wraps up, the upbeat and catchy entrance tune for the challenger hits and out comes Willow Nightingale accompanied by Kris Statlander. As she comes out, we learn that Kris is banned from ringside. The two hug and Willow heads to the ring, stopping to hug her family who are in attendance. Stokely Hathaway join the gang on special guest commentary for this one.

The lights go out and out comes the reigning and defending TBS Women's Champion. Julia Hart settles in the ring and the lights come back on. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Nightingale drops Hart with a boot to the face, and then follows with a series of right hands. Nightingale slams Hart into the corners, and then goes to the ropes. Hart comes back with a kick that sends Nightingale to the floor.

Hart delivers another kick, and then sends Nightingale into the timekeeper’s area. Hart gets Nightingale back into the ring and slams her head into the mat repeatedly. Hart chokes Nightingale over the middle rope, but there are no five counts under House Rules. Mercedes Mone is shown watching the match backstage, as Hart has Nightingale locked in a head-scissors hold. Hart slams Nightingale into the corner and follows with a back elbow.

Hart slams Nightingale down and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out at two. Hart applies a camel clutch, but Nightingale gets free and delivers a few body shots. Nightingale applies a sleeper hold, but Hart kicks her in the head a few times to break the hold. Hart stomps on Nightingale and comes off the ropes, but Nightingale drops her with a spine-buster for a two count. Nightingale delivers a hip attack in the corner and follows with a corner clothesline.

Nightingale goes for a dropkick, but Hart dodges it and applies Heartless. Nightingale powers out and sits out for a two count. Hart kicks Nightingale in the face a few times, but Nightingale fires up and delivers a few chops. Nightingale sends Hart into the corner, but Hart drops her with a double stomp. Hart goes the moonsault, but Nightingale kicks her in the face to counter. Nightingale drops Hart with a lariat and follows with the Doctor Bomb for the pin fall. Mercedes Mone comes out for a post-match stare down with Willow.

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #aew #dynasty #willownightingale #juliahart #mercedesmone #tbschampionship

