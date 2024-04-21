Okada Retains AEW Continental Championsip At AEW Dynasty

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The commentators wrap up the "Zero Hour" pre-show and then we get ready to switch over to the pay-per-view portion of tonight's big event. We see the cold open video package and then settle inside the arena where Jim Ross joins the gang on the call for our first match of the evening.

The theme for PAC hits and out comes "The Bastard." The reigning AEW Continental Champion comes out next. "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada from The Elite heads to the ring. The first match is underway. PAC takes Okada down immediately and smacks him in the back of his head. They lock up and exchange waist-locks, and then Okada takes PAC down with a drop-toe hold.

PAC comes back with a wrist-lock, but Okada turns it into one of his own. PAC gets free and takes Okada down with a side-headlock take down. Okada delivers a few body shots and sends PAC away, but PAC ducks to the outside. Okada goes after him, but PAC gets back into the ring and drops Okada with a hurricanrana as Okada comes back in. Okada goes to the outside, but PAC drops him with a dive over the top rope.

PAC slams Okada into the barricade a couple of times and gets him back into the ring. PAC puts Okada up top and drops him with an avalanche brain buster, but only gets a two count. PAC delivers a few more shots and goes up top, but Okada comes back and dropkicks him to the floor. Okada slams PAC into the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Okada slams PAC down, but PAC comes back with a few elbow strikes.

Okada delivers an uppercut and gets PAC to the apron. PAC comes back with a shoulder to the midsection, but Okada delivers a dropkick as PAC runs the ropes. Okada drops PAC with a draping DDT from the barricade, but PAC gets back into the ring at the nine count. Okada delivers another DDT and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out at two. Okada sends PAC into the ropes and charges, but PAC low-bridges him to the outside.

PAC kicks Okada in the face and drops him with a springboard moonsault. Okada gets back into the ring at the nine count, and then he and PAC exchange shots. PAC drops Okada with a flying forearm and goes up top. PAC delivers a shotgun dropkick and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two.

After some more crazy back-and-forth offense, we see Okada hit a huge tombstone pile driver. PAC fights back and goes to the top-rope for his Black Arrow finisher, but Okada gets the knees up. Okada pops up after that and immediately follows up by connecting with his own Rainmaker finisher for the pin fall victory. Amazing match to start off tonight's PPV card.