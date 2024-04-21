Bullet Club Unify Trios Titles in Victory Over The Acclaimed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The babyfaces got the early advantage. Austin got the hot tag to White, who hit a suplex to Bowens on the apron. The Guns went for a tag team move on Billy, who avoided it. Austin tossed The Acclaimed to the floor. White with the bat to Billy then the Gunns laid out Billy for 2. Gunn with the fameasser and Max with the mic drop to White for 2. White and Billy avoided finishers. White planted Billy with his finisher for the win.