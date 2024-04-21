WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bullet Club Unify Trios Titles in Victory Over The Acclaimed

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 21, 2024

The babyfaces got the early advantage. Austin got the hot tag to White, who hit a suplex to Bowens on the apron. The Guns went for a tag team move on Billy, who avoided it. Austin tossed The Acclaimed to the floor. White with the bat to Billy then the Gunns laid out Billy for 2. Gunn with the fameasser and Max with the mic drop to White for 2. White and Billy avoided finishers. White planted Billy with his finisher for the win.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #dynasty #results #bulletclubgold #theacclaimed

