WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tony Khan Discusses Jon Moxley's IWGP Title Win and the AEW/NJPW Partnership

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2024

Tony Khan Discusses Jon Moxley's IWGP Title Win and the AEW/NJPW Partnership

Jon Moxley became the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Tetsuya Naito at the NJPW Windy City Riot event on April 12. Moxley, who has been with NJPW since 2019, finally had his first opportunity to compete for the top title at this recent event. As the new champion, Moxley aims to represent both AEW and NJPW globally. AEW President Tony Khan shared his enthusiasm about Moxley's win during a media call for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

"It's truly a lifelong dream for Jon Moxley and it's a dream for me to have a great IWGP Heavyweight Champion here on Dynamite," said Khan. He praised Moxley's leadership in AEW since the inaugural pay-per-view in 2019.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, a title under NJPW's jurisdiction, requires specific steps for defense in AEW matches, as explained by Khan. Coordination between NJPW matchmaker Gedo and AEW involves Rocky Romero, who serves as a vice president in both companies and acts as a crucial link.

Moxley is set to defend his title on April 24 on "AEW Dynamite" against Powerhouse Hobbs. The winner will then head to Japan to defend the championship against Ren Narita at the NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event on May 4.

Jon Moxley Set to Defend IWGP Championship Against Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville

Next week's AEW Dynamite will feature a significant championship match as Jon Moxley takes on Powerhouse Hobbs for the IWGP World Heavyweigh [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 21, 2024 11:46AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #njpw #tony khan #jon moxley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87275/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π