Tony Khan Discusses Jon Moxley's IWGP Title Win and the AEW/NJPW Partnership

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jon Moxley became the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Tetsuya Naito at the NJPW Windy City Riot event on April 12. Moxley, who has been with NJPW since 2019, finally had his first opportunity to compete for the top title at this recent event. As the new champion, Moxley aims to represent both AEW and NJPW globally. AEW President Tony Khan shared his enthusiasm about Moxley's win during a media call for the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

"It's truly a lifelong dream for Jon Moxley and it's a dream for me to have a great IWGP Heavyweight Champion here on Dynamite," said Khan. He praised Moxley's leadership in AEW since the inaugural pay-per-view in 2019.

The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, a title under NJPW's jurisdiction, requires specific steps for defense in AEW matches, as explained by Khan. Coordination between NJPW matchmaker Gedo and AEW involves Rocky Romero, who serves as a vice president in both companies and acts as a crucial link.

Moxley is set to defend his title on April 24 on "AEW Dynamite" against Powerhouse Hobbs. The winner will then head to Japan to defend the championship against Ren Narita at the NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event on May 4.