Tony Khan Discusses Potential Future Departure as AEW Booker

Tony Khan, head of AEW and Ring of Honor, also heavily involved with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C., acknowledges the intensity of his commitments.

Amidst discussions at a recent AEW Dynasty media call, he considered the possibility of stepping down as head booker if necessary.

Khan acknowledged the impermanence of leadership roles in any organization, stating, "I think with all positions, nobody lasts forever and eventually that's something with any position in any of the organizations I'm in, that will be a reality."

He also expressed immense satisfaction with his current professional undertakings across football, wrestling, and soccer. "I take it year by year, moment by moment, and really love what we're doing right now. I'm only 41 years old and I feel like the company's in a really strong place, and some of the greatest wrestlers in the world are very loyal to me personally and I am really proud of that and hopefully can continue to do my best to repay them," Khan shared.