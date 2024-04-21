WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Free Agent Intrigued by AEW’s Upcoming Ladder Match Featuring Young Bucks vs FTR

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2024

Matt Hardy has recently hinted at a significant interest in the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, despite no longer being under contract with AEW. Hardy's contract with AEW expired in early April after he declined a renewal offer, opting instead to consider other opportunities in the wrestling industry.

He made a striking return to TNA Wrestling by attacking TNA World Champion Moose during the Rebellion pay-per-view. Although Hardy is back with TNA, he has expressed intrigue in a particular match at AEW Dynasty. He shared a promotional graphic for the Young Bucks vs FTR ladder match and commented on Twitter, "Everyone knows I’m a huge advocate for the @youngbucks & I think FTR have been on an unprecedented run over the last year – So I am greatly intrigued by this #AEWDynasty Ladder Match. This match will be a show-stealer... But maybe Brother Nero & I need to remind both teams, contract or no contract, who made the Ladder Match famous."

The Hardy brothers, Matt and Jeff, are well-known for their pioneering contributions to ladder matches.


