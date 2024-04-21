Free Agent Intrigued by AEW’s Upcoming Ladder Match Featuring Young Bucks vs FTR

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Matt Hardy has recently hinted at a significant interest in the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, despite no longer being under contract with AEW. Hardy's contract with AEW expired in early April after he declined a renewal offer, opting instead to consider other opportunities in the wrestling industry.

He made a striking return to TNA Wrestling by attacking TNA World Champion Moose during the Rebellion pay-per-view. Although Hardy is back with TNA, he has expressed intrigue in a particular match at AEW Dynasty. He shared a promotional graphic for the Young Bucks vs FTR ladder match and commented on Twitter, "Everyone knows I’m a huge advocate for the @youngbucks & I think FTR have been on an unprecedented run over the last year – So I am greatly intrigued by this #AEWDynasty Ladder Match. This match will be a show-stealer... But maybe Brother Nero & I need to remind both teams, contract or no contract, who made the Ladder Match famous."

The Hardy brothers, Matt and Jeff, are well-known for their pioneering contributions to ladder matches.