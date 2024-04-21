Jon Moxley Set to Defend IWGP Championship Against Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Next week's AEW Dynamite will feature a significant championship match as Jon Moxley takes on Powerhouse Hobbs for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

This announcement was made by Don Callis after Hobbs' decisive victory in a squash match on this week's AEW Collision. Callis revealed that he leveraged his Japanese connections to upgrade the already scheduled Mox vs. Hobbs match into a title bout.

Jon Moxley responded to this development during a live episode of AEW Rampage that followed the Collision broadcast, emphasizing the match's heightened stakes. AEW confirmed the championship match on social media, noting that it will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, making it the first time the NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be defended on AEW soil. The event is set to occur after next week’s AEW Dynasty 2024 episode.