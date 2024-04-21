WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jon Moxley Set to Defend IWGP Championship Against Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2024

Jon Moxley Set to Defend IWGP Championship Against Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville

Next week's AEW Dynamite will feature a significant championship match as Jon Moxley takes on Powerhouse Hobbs for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

This announcement was made by Don Callis after Hobbs' decisive victory in a squash match on this week's AEW Collision. Callis revealed that he leveraged his Japanese connections to upgrade the already scheduled Mox vs. Hobbs match into a title bout.

Jon Moxley responded to this development during a live episode of AEW Rampage that followed the Collision broadcast, emphasizing the match's heightened stakes. AEW confirmed the championship match on social media, noting that it will take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, making it the first time the NJPW IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be defended on AEW soil. The event is set to occur after next week’s AEW Dynasty 2024 episode.


Tags: #aew #njpw #dynamite #jon moxley #powerhouse hobbs

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87271/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π