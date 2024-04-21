WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card for Tonight’s AEW Dynasty

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2024

AEW Dynasty airs tonight at 8 PM Eastern. The Zero Hour pre-show begins at 7 PM Eastern.

Below is the final card for the big event:

Tonight’s Matches Include:

- AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Samoa Joe (champion) vs. Swerve Strickland.

- AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (champion) vs. Thunder Rosa.

- Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay.

- AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart (champion) vs. Willow Nightingale.

- AEW Tag Team Title Tournament Finals Ladder Match: The Young Bucks vs. FTR.

- AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (champion) vs. PAC.

- Six-Man Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. House of Black.

- FTW Championship Match: HOOK (champion) vs. Chris Jericho.

- Trios Unification Match Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match: AEW Trios Champions vs. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

- Pre-Show Matches: Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal; Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty.


Tags: #aew #dynasty

