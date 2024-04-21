Final Card for Tonight’s AEW Dynasty

AEW Dynasty airs tonight at 8 PM Eastern. The Zero Hour pre-show begins at 7 PM Eastern.
Below is the final card for the big event:
Tonight’s Matches Include:
- AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Samoa Joe (champion) vs. Swerve Strickland.
- AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (champion) vs. Thunder Rosa.
- Singles Match: Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay.
- AEW TBS Championship Match: Julia Hart (champion) vs. Willow Nightingale.
- AEW Tag Team Title Tournament Finals Ladder Match: The Young Bucks vs. FTR.
- AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (champion) vs. PAC.
- Six-Man Tag Team Match: Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. House of Black.
- FTW Championship Match: HOOK (champion) vs. Chris Jericho.
- Trios Unification Match Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match: AEW Trios Champions vs. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions.
- Pre-Show Matches: Trent Beretta vs. Matt Sydal; Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty.
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com