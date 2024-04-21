WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Live Results From Belfast, Northern Ireland 04/20/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2024

WWE Live Results From Belfast, Northern Ireland 04/20/24

The WWE's yearly European tour following WrestleMania has started.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, WWE hosted an event at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland as part of their ongoing European Tour.

Below are the full results from the event.

- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable, GUNTHER, and Finn Balor

- JD McDonagh def. Ricochet

- Tegan Nox & Natalya def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Kofi Kingston

- Becky Lynch def. Piper Niven

- Jey Uso def. Drew McIntyre

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura


Tags: #wwe #wwe live #results #belfast #northern ireland

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87267/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π