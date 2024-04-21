WWE Live Results From Belfast, Northern Ireland 04/20/24

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2024

The WWE's yearly European tour following WrestleMania has started.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, WWE hosted an event at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland as part of their ongoing European Tour.

Below are the full results from the event.

- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable, GUNTHER, and Finn Balor

- JD McDonagh def. Ricochet

- Tegan Nox & Natalya def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Kofi Kingston

- Becky Lynch def. Piper Niven

- Jey Uso def. Drew McIntyre

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

