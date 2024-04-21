WWE Live Results From Belfast, Northern Ireland 04/20/24

The WWE's yearly European tour following WrestleMania has started.
On Saturday, April 20, 2024, WWE hosted an event at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland as part of their ongoing European Tour.
Below are the full results from the event.
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable, GUNTHER, and Finn Balor
- JD McDonagh def. Ricochet
- Tegan Nox & Natalya def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
- WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Kofi Kingston
- Becky Lynch def. Piper Niven
- Jey Uso def. Drew McIntyre
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura
The duo we never knew we needed 😂 #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/zEuDTmNSYn— WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2024
becky got emotional tonight & was crying as she got to perform infront of her home country after the first time in years🥹💚🇮🇪 @BeckyLynchWWE #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/kQBqZ9SV44— casey♡ (@aj4rhea) April 20, 2024
always knew @DMcIntyreWWE wanted to do the yeet 🤭 #WWEBelfast @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/gNbsrpCDUG— casey♡ (@aj4rhea) April 20, 2024
cody and his twins @CodyRhodes #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/V8tHpJua9Z— charley (@altmox) April 20, 2024
