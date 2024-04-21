WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Live Results (4/20/2024)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2024

WWE held a non-televised NXT live event at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Below are the complete results from the evening's matches.

- Meta-Four (Noam Dar & Oro Mensah) def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

- Lola Vice def. Emma Diaz

- Dante Chen def. ????

- Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) def. Brinley Reece & Wren Sinclair

- Ridge Holland def. ?????

- Trick Williams def. Shawn Spears

- Je'Von Evans def. Myles Borne

- Joe Gacy def. Uriah Connors

- Ivar & Tank Ledger def. OTM (Scrypts & Lucien Price)

- NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) def. Thea Hail 

 
 


