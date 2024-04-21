WWE NXT Live Results (4/20/2024)

WWE held a non-televised NXT live event at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Below are the complete results from the evening's matches.
- Meta-Four (Noam Dar & Oro Mensah) def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
- Lola Vice def. Emma Diaz
- Dante Chen def. ????
- Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend) def. Brinley Reece & Wren Sinclair
- Ridge Holland def. ?????
- Trick Williams def. Shawn Spears
- Je'Von Evans def. Myles Borne
- Joe Gacy def. Uriah Connors
- Ivar & Tank Ledger def. OTM (Scrypts & Lucien Price)
- NXT Women's Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) def. Thea Hail
We are happy to live in @roxanne_wwe world 🌎 #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/dsUIoKcuUd— ℳ𝖺𝗋𝒾 | (Roxy’s Version) (@roxxmnet) April 21, 2024
#NXTOrlando 🔥🔥 Another W for @lolavicewwe ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nvIgdUi0Eh— Terrance (@TReynolds_91) April 21, 2024
#NXTOrlando is amazing pic.twitter.com/BfuYGUd4yL— Alan Anderson (@yahboy_Alan) April 21, 2024
