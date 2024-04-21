Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Saturday, April 20, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (4/20/2024)

After Collision wraps up, we cut live to tonight's special live episode of Rampage, which opens with a backstage promo from Jon Moxley.

Jon Moxley's Advice To Powerhouse Hobbs

He talks about Don Callis having a power cellphone after we learned on Collision that the Mox vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match on next week's Dynamite will be for the IWGP Championship. Mox tells Hobbs he sees something in him and if he doesn't see it in himself, he's gonna show it to him. His advice to Hobbs is not to hesitate for one second, because he won't.

High-Flying Elimination Match

Rob Van Dam vs. Lee Johnson vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Komander

From there, we shoot back inside the Peoria Civic Center where we hear Pantera's "Walk" as WWE Hall of Fame legend Rob Van Dam kicks off the special 4/20 live episode of AEW Rampage. After he settles in the ring, his iconic theme wraps up and then the Private Party theme hits. Out comes Isiah Kassidy.

Next, the theme for Lee Johnson hits and out comes the third man involved in this four-person elimination style bout. After he settles inside the squared circle, we hear the familiar sounds of Komander's entrance tune. The masked man makes his way out to the ring last and now that all four men involved in this one have entered their fighting realm, the bell sounds and we get this one started.

A very loud "RVD! RVD!" chant gets going before anything happens. Van Dam acknowledges the chants and then hops on the middle rope to lead the fans in a self-thumbs "Rob ... Van ... Dam!" call-and-response routine with the Peoria crowd. Johnson and Kassidy powder out to the ringside area and Van Dam punks out Komander. He stops to do the self-thumbs routine again, but Johnson attacks from behind.

Van Dam hits his trademark Rolling Thunder spot and goes for the cover on Kassidy, but Johnson breaks it up and throws RVD out to the floor. Johnson and Komander mix it up and then Johnson sends Komander out to the floor. He hits a big impressive flipping diving splash over the top-rope onto the three opponents at ringside. Back in the ring, he hits a big spot on Kassidy and goes for the cover, only to get two.

Seconds later, Kassidy rolls up Johnson and holds the tights for the three-count. Johnson is eliminated for the biggest non-reaction from the crowd perhaps of all-time. Kassidy smirks, pleased with himself as we head into a quick mid-match commercial break as the remaining three competitors continue to mix it up in this opening elimination bout. After some more back-and-forth action, Komander pins Kassidy to eliminate him.

The fans sing "Nana-nana, hey-hey-hey, goodbye!" as Kassidy is forced to head to the back. Moments later, Van Dam finishes this one off with his trademark top-rope Five Star Frog Splash for the pin fall victory. McGuinness makes a couple of cracks about RVD and the 4/20 "Holiday" as he soaks up the love from the crowd following his big win. We head to another commercial break.

Winner: Rob Van Dam

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura

We see some footage hyping AEW Dynasty and then we return inside the arena for our next match of the evening. Out comes Yuka Sakazaki as well as her opponent, Emi Sakura. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some back-and-forth action, Sakura picks up the win.

Winner: Emi Sakura

Ruby Soho Drops A Bombshell On Angelo Parker

We shoot to a Rampage Exclusive, which shows "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker in the ring talking about how he said all he had left in his life was to beat Zak Knight. He says he lost that. He talks about only wanting to make his dad proud. He says his dad is no longer with us but he's done that. He says he has nothing left to fight for.

He begins to retire, but is cut off by Ruby Soho's theme. Out comes an emotional Soho who informs Parker he does have something to fight for, because she is pregnant. They kiss and the crowd explodes. Schiavone promotes our main event coming up next and we head into another commercial break.

The Undisputed Kingdom vs. Kyle O'Reilly, Rocky Romero & "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard

It's main event time!

The commentators run down the lineup for tomorrow night's AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view and then shift gears and set the stage for our final match of tonight's double-header in Peoria, as the AEW Rampage main event is coming up next. On that note, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of The Undisputed Kingdom. Out comes AEW International Champion Roderick Strong and the tag-team of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. They settle inside the squared circle and their catchy entrance tune dies down.

Now the theme for their opponents hits and out together comes the three-man make-shift team of Kyle O'Reilly, Rocky Romero and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard. They head to the ring and settle inside. The music dies down, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our main event of the evening.

After some back-and-forth competitive action early on, we see The Undisputed Kingdom trio settle into the early offensive lead as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see "Daddy Magic" finally get the hot tag he has long been anticipating.

Once he tags in, Menard starts to help his team take over as the Peoria crowd comes to life in the background. After some more back-and-forth action, all six guys end up in the ring. As the smoke clears, O'Reilly slaps an armbar on one member of The Undisputed Kingdom for the win. After the match, O'Reilly cuts a promo on Strong promoting their title tilt tomorrow night. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Kyle O'Reilly, Rocky Romero & "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard