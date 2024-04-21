WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, Sami Callihan, and PCO Make Appearances at TNA Rebellion 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2024

TNA Slammiversary 2024 is set for July 20 at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Steve Maclin has renewed his contract with TNA Wrestling and made an appearance at the TNA Rebellion 2024 event to confirm this news.

On the Countdown to TNA Rebellion 2024 pre-show, Laredo Kid triumphed over Crazzy Steve, winning the TNA Digital Media Championship.

The pay-per-view event on Saturday also saw the debut or return of notable figures including Matt Hardy, Mike Santana, PCO, Sami Callihan, and former NFL star Shawne Merriman.

TNA Rebellion Results (4/20/2024)

TNA REBELLION 2024 RESULTS The following results are courtesy of F4WOnline.com: Leon Slater & ABC defeated The Rascalz Trey and Slate [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 21, 2024 12:31AM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #rebellion

