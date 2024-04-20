WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Rampage Adds New Segment

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2024

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for their AEW Dynasty 2024 "go-home" double-header tonight.

Before the consecutive live broadcasts of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage on TNT, the promotion has added a new segment to the Rampage lineup.

Scheduled for tonight's live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT at 10/9c is a segment featuring "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker.

"Following a loss to Zak Knight and the apparent departure of Ruby Soho, Angelo Parker will address the audience TONIGHT on Rampage, right after AEW Collision," the company announced on Saturday morning.

Also set for tonight’s AEW Rampage are several matches including a "High-Flying Four-Way Elimination" featuring Rob Van Dam, Lee Johnson, Isiah Kassidy, and Komander, a match between Yuka Sakazaki and Emi Sakura, and a tag team match with Kyle O’Reilly, Rocky Romero, and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard taking on the Undisputed Kingdom trio of AEW International Champion Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven.


