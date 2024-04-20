WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstars Share Emotional Reaction To Xia Li Being Released

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2024

Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Chelsea Green were among the first WWE stars to comment on the company's recent decision to release several wrestlers last Friday.

The announcement came on Friday night that Xia Li, Jinder Mahal, and Xyon Quinn were let go. Overnight, WWE also released Veer and Sanga. All of these wrestlers are subject to a 90-day non-compete clause, preventing them from signing with any other wrestling promotions until the summer.

Xia Li joined WWE in 2017 and participated in the Mae Young Classic tournament that year and in 2018. She competed in the women's Royal Rumble in 2019 and made her NXT TV debut later that year. In a November 2020 vignette, Li appeared alongside Boa and a mysterious woman known as Mei Ying (currently Wendy Choo). Their storyline concluded at the In Your House event against Mercedes Martinez, after which Li moved to SmackDown in October 2021, separating her from Boa and Ying. She was later drafted to WWE Raw in 2023.

Li's last match occurred on April 15 during the Main Event tapings, where she emerged victorious against Natalya.

Sane, SKY, and Green have shown clear emotional responses to the news of Li's departure.


