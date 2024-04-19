WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Cody Rhodes 1st Challenger Decided For Backlash

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 19, 2024

Cody Rhodes 1st Challenger Decided For Backlash

AJ Styles defeated LA Knight in the opener of this evening’s SmackDown event in Pittsburgh, and will now go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash in France.

In a back-and-forth match, LA Knight was firmly in control of the match until Styles used a thumb to the eye to stop Knight enough to make space to deliver the phenomenal forearm and claim the victory. 

 

Source: cagesideseats.com
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #backlash #ajstyles #codyrhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87244/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π