Cody Rhodes 1st Challenger Decided For Backlash

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AJ Styles defeated LA Knight in the opener of this evening’s SmackDown event in Pittsburgh, and will now go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash in France.

In a back-and-forth match, LA Knight was firmly in control of the match until Styles used a thumb to the eye to stop Knight enough to make space to deliver the phenomenal forearm and claim the victory.