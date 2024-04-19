WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jack Perry Set for Imminent Return to AEW, Potentially at Dynasty PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 19, 2024

Jack Perry is set to make his return to AEW soon after an extended absence since last summer due to an incident with CM Punk at All In London.

Perry has been active in NJPW, recently fighting alongside the House of Torture group. His final match there was against Shota Umino at Windy City Riot last weekend. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Perry's return to AEW is expected 'imminently,' possibly at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view in St. Louis this Sunday. His impending return has been hinted at frequently on AEW broadcasts, with the Young Bucks even showcasing backstage footage of the incident with Punk to intensify their rivalry with FTR.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 19, 2024 01:14PM

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #aew #jack perry

