Jack Perry Set for Imminent Return to AEW, Potentially at Dynasty PPV

Jack Perry is set to make his return to AEW soon after an extended absence since last summer due to an incident with CM Punk at All In London.
Perry has been active in NJPW, recently fighting alongside the House of Torture group. His final match there was against Shota Umino at Windy City Riot last weekend. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Perry's return to AEW is expected 'imminently,' possibly at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view in St. Louis this Sunday. His impending return has been hinted at frequently on AEW broadcasts, with the Young Bucks even showcasing backstage footage of the incident with Punk to intensify their rivalry with FTR.
⚡ AEW President Tony Khan Responds to CM Punk's Claims from Recent Shoot Interview
During an interview on The MMA Hour before WWE Wrestlemania 40, CM Punk stated that after injuring his triceps at the 2022 All Out PPV, AEW [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 19, 2024 01:14PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com