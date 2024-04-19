Jack Perry Set for Imminent Return to AEW, Potentially at Dynasty PPV

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jack Perry is set to make his return to AEW soon after an extended absence since last summer due to an incident with CM Punk at All In London.

Perry has been active in NJPW, recently fighting alongside the House of Torture group. His final match there was against Shota Umino at Windy City Riot last weekend. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Perry's return to AEW is expected 'imminently,' possibly at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view in St. Louis this Sunday. His impending return has been hinted at frequently on AEW broadcasts, with the Young Bucks even showcasing backstage footage of the incident with Punk to intensify their rivalry with FTR.